Over 50 Cattle Die At Cow Shelter In UP's Amroha, Probe Ordered

Over 50 Cattle Die At Cow Shelter In UPs Amroha, Probe Ordered

Tashafi Nazir

Uttar Pradesh,  5 Aug 2022 7:47 AM GMT

The incident prompted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a probe and direct Animal Husbandry Minister Dharam Pal Singh to reach Amroha. District Magistrate of Amroha BK Tripathi said that the cows fell sick in the evening after consuming fodder.

Over 50 cattle have died under mysterious circumstances at a cow shelter in the Hasanpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. The incident that occurred on August 4, prompted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order an investigation and direct Animal Husbandry Minister Dharam Pal Singh to reach Amroha.

District Magistrate of Amroha BK Tripathi said that the cows fell sick in the evening after consuming fodder, The Print reported.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department and veterinarians were rushed to the spot to treat the cattle. Later, Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh confirmed that over 50 cows at the shelter had died.

FIR Lodged

According to the DM, the cow shelter management has procured fodder from a person identified as Tahir. "An FIR has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest him," the DM said.

"The village development officer, in charge of the shelter, has also been suspended," he added.

"The CM has directed the animal husbandry minister to reach the spot after taking cognisance of the death of cattle in Amroha," the CM's Office stated on its official Twitter handle.

The office stated the chief minister has ordered to send a veterinarian team to treat the ailing cows.

"The CM has said that any person found guilty for the incident will not be spared," read another tweet.

Last month, more than 300 pigs died due to an unidentified disease in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The officials collected samples and sent the pigs for post-mortem.

The population of pigs in the area has declined to an unusual level.

