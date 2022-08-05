Swiggy Allows Employees To Take Up Second Jobs Under New 'Moonlighting Policy'

Food delivery platform Swiggy on August 3, officially introduced the 'Moonlighting policy', which implies that employees are allowed to work on other projects after their working hours.

According to the online food ordering and delivery platform, this is an industry-first policy where their employees will be granted permission to work on second jobs under particular conditions.

"This could encompass activity outside of office hours or on weekends that does not impact their productivity on the full-time job or have a conflict of interest with Swiggy's business in any way," Mint quoted the company release as saying.

Working Two Jobs

As per the food delivery agency, during the nationwide COVID lockdown, a substantial portion of citizens in India discovered new talents and interests, and additional activity might prove a new origin of earning money for their families.

In the official release, Swiggy also added that regardless if it is volunteering with an NGO, content creation for social media or working as a dance instructor, the company believes that working on projects of such outside of one's full-time employment can also substantially contribute towards both personal and professional development of an individual.

Understanding The Moonlighting Policy

The Moonlighting policy, introduced by Swiggy, would prescribe strict guidelines for its employees as the nation cannot afford inefficiency from its employees.

The policy can be availed by all of the company's full-time employees of Bundl Technologies (which runs the Swiggy app), including its subsidiaries, associates, affiliates and group companies. A final approval process would then be in place whenever the company deems that the external project might be a risk of conflict of interest with the duties of its current employees.

A week ago, the online food ordering agency announced its permanent work-from-anywhere guideline for most of its roles. This move came right after receiving feedback from numerous managers and as per team needs.

