All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Swiggy Allows Employees To Take Up Second Jobs Under New Moonlighting Policy

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Swiggy Allows Employees To Take Up Second Jobs Under New 'Moonlighting Policy'

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  5 Aug 2022 5:28 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

As per the food delivery agency, during the nationwide COVID lockdown, a substantial portion of citizens in India discovered new talents and interests, and additional activity might prove a new origin of earning money.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Food delivery platform Swiggy on August 3, officially introduced the 'Moonlighting policy', which implies that employees are allowed to work on other projects after their working hours.

According to the online food ordering and delivery platform, this is an industry-first policy where their employees will be granted permission to work on second jobs under particular conditions.

"This could encompass activity outside of office hours or on weekends that does not impact their productivity on the full-time job or have a conflict of interest with Swiggy's business in any way," Mint quoted the company release as saying.

Working Two Jobs

As per the food delivery agency, during the nationwide COVID lockdown, a substantial portion of citizens in India discovered new talents and interests, and additional activity might prove a new origin of earning money for their families.

In the official release, Swiggy also added that regardless if it is volunteering with an NGO, content creation for social media or working as a dance instructor, the company believes that working on projects of such outside of one's full-time employment can also substantially contribute towards both personal and professional development of an individual.

Understanding The Moonlighting Policy

The Moonlighting policy, introduced by Swiggy, would prescribe strict guidelines for its employees as the nation cannot afford inefficiency from its employees.

The policy can be availed by all of the company's full-time employees of Bundl Technologies (which runs the Swiggy app), including its subsidiaries, associates, affiliates and group companies. A final approval process would then be in place whenever the company deems that the external project might be a risk of conflict of interest with the duties of its current employees.

A week ago, the online food ordering agency announced its permanent work-from-anywhere guideline for most of its roles. This move came right after receiving feedback from numerous managers and as per team needs.

Also Read: Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI Conducts Multiple Raids At TMC Leaders' Homes In West Bengal

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Swiggy 
Food delivery apps 
Food delivery 

Must Reads

Center Set To Pull 3 Types Of Codeine-Based Syrups Off The Shelf Amid Drug Abuse Concerns: Report
History Made! All-Women Navy Crew Completes Surveillance Mission Over Arabian Sea
CWG 2022: Sudhir Bags Historic Gold In Para Powerlifting, Murali Sreeshankar Settles For Silver On Day 7
Swiggy Allows Employees To Take Up Second Jobs Under New 'Moonlighting Policy'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X