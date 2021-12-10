Over 45K People Killed In Road Accidents On National Highways In 2020: Govt

As many as 47,984 people died in 2020 due to accidents on National Highways, including expressways.

This was informed by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in response to a query raised in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, December 9. Gadkari said that the number is less than the earlier year, in 2019, where 53,872 people lost their lives in road accidents.

Causes

Vehicle conditions, speeding, drunken driving, jumping red lights, and the use of mobile phones while driving remained the major causes of the deaths. Besides, poor road engineering and driving on the side also led to several accidents, The Indian Express reported.

Govt's Guidelines

The central government has issued guidelines to enhance road safety through audits at all stages, from design, construction, and operation and maintenance. The government will also engage several road safety experts in the process.

In view of the country's oxygen crisis in March-April, 2021, there was a shortage of professionally qualified drivers to handle Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tankers; people drove them without proper training.

Taking cognisance of the issue, the ministry has issued an advisory to train drivers in transporting cargo and other heavy tanks.

