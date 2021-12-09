Pandemic Effect On Education: Children Falling Behind Standard Grade Levels

Children in primary classes are falling behind the standard grade level in language and mathematical ability, a study released by the National Independent Schools Alliance states.

The is the result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on education. The survey released on Thursday involved 1,502 students.

The study further states that children have suffered massively in the last two years, ever since the classes shifted online.

Indian Children Affected With Quality & Access

In India, shifting physical classes to virtual was not the only obstruction for students, but the quality of education was also compromised. Besides, inaccessibility to digital devices was a double whammy.

Students of classes 3, 5 and 8 of urban and semi-urban private schools of 17 states and Union Territories were assessed in September and October.

They were tested on three categories - general writing, reading in their mother tongue, reading and writing and its understanding in English, and Mathematics, The Indian Express reported.

Class 3 and 5 students performed the lowest in all three areas of study, and the maximum lagged in writing and understanding the English language.

In writing in English, nearly 33 percent of Class 3 children lagged as per the standard level, and 5 per cent were 'below class level'. In Mathematics, 29 percent of Class 3 students, 28 percent of Class 5 and 23 percent of Class 8 students were below-class level.

In writing in the mother tongue, 31 percent of Class 3, 25 percent of Class 5, and 21 percent of Class 8 students fell below the standard level. Apart from this, around 6 percent of Class 3, 8 cent of Class 5 and 4 percent of Class 8 students were far below the class level, IE reported.

Recommendations

The study suggested making word identification, pronunciation, spelling corrections, fluency, reading, writing an integral part of the curriculum. Besides, schools should also focus on building students' comprehension abilities and creativity levels.

The study added that lack of the listed things would harm the overall learning in children.

