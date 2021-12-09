All section
Caste discrimination
Pandemic Effect On Education: Children Falling Behind Standard Grade Levels

The Logical Indian Crew

Pandemic Effect On Education: Children Falling Behind Standard Grade Levels

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  9 Dec 2021 10:58 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The study suggested making word identification, pronunciation, spelling corrections, fluency, reading, writing an integral part of the curriculum.

Children in primary classes are falling behind the standard grade level in language and mathematical ability, a study released by the National Independent Schools Alliance states.

The is the result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on education. The survey released on Thursday involved 1,502 students.

The study further states that children have suffered massively in the last two years, ever since the classes shifted online.

Indian Children Affected With Quality & Access

In India, shifting physical classes to virtual was not the only obstruction for students, but the quality of education was also compromised. Besides, inaccessibility to digital devices was a double whammy.

Students of classes 3, 5 and 8 of urban and semi-urban private schools of 17 states and Union Territories were assessed in September and October.

They were tested on three categories - general writing, reading in their mother tongue, reading and writing and its understanding in English, and Mathematics, The Indian Express reported.

Class 3 and 5 students performed the lowest in all three areas of study, and the maximum lagged in writing and understanding the English language.

In writing in English, nearly 33 percent of Class 3 children lagged as per the standard level, and 5 per cent were 'below class level'. In Mathematics, 29 percent of Class 3 students, 28 percent of Class 5 and 23 percent of Class 8 students were below-class level.

In writing in the mother tongue, 31 percent of Class 3, 25 percent of Class 5, and 21 percent of Class 8 students fell below the standard level. Apart from this, around 6 percent of Class 3, 8 cent of Class 5 and 4 percent of Class 8 students were far below the class level, IE reported.

Recommendations

The study suggested making word identification, pronunciation, spelling corrections, fluency, reading, writing an integral part of the curriculum. Besides, schools should also focus on building students' comprehension abilities and creativity levels.

The study added that lack of the listed things would harm the overall learning in children.

Also Read: In Delhi, Indoor Air Pollution Is 20 Times Higher Than WHO Standards: Report

COVID-19 
pandemic 
education 
online classes 

