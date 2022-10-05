All section
Caste discrimination
Over 200 Fall Ill In Gurugram Housing Society, Water-Borne Bacterial Infection Suspected

Image Credit- Google Photos, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
Haryana,  5 Oct 2022 5:51 AM GMT

The Gurugram health department conducted an emergency Out Patient Department (OPD) in the Spaza Privy society. They examined at least 80 residents and treated 60 of them for nausea, vomiting, and loose motion.

As many as 200 residents of a housing society in Sector 72 in the Gurugram city of Haryana fell ill with complaints of fever, vomit, bloating, and diarrhoea, possibly due to the infected supply of water.

The mass breakout was reported in the Spaza Privy society, which constitutes around 600 houses with a total population of about 2,000 living there.

Collection Of Water Samples

The Gurugram health department, on Tuesday (October 4), conducted an emergency Out Patient Department (OPD) in the society. They examined at least 80 residents and treated 60 of them for nausea, vomiting, and loose motion.

The health department team has collected samples of water from the Spaza Privy society, whose test reports are awaited, reported NDTV.

The Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) of the residential area on Monday (October 3) emailed the deputy commissioner, MCG commissioner, and the civil surgeon reporting about an outbreak of gastroenteritis in the society.

The RWA stated in a communique, "We suspect it to be a water-borne bacterial infection from the water being supplied, which has caused a health scare in the society."

Distribution Of Necessary Medication

According to an official statement, the Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, Dr Virendra Yadav, led the issued directions for the collection of the samples of water and setting up a health checkup camp.

The Civil Surgeon said, "Today, the medical team from UPHC Fazilpur organised a medical health checkup camp at the Clubhouse of the said condominium. 80 patients were examined, out of which 60 patients had nausea, vomiting and loose stool."

Yadav informed that there was no case of moderate or severe dehydration, and a proper checkup was conducted for each patient. He added Oral Rehydration solution (ORS), and necessary medications were distributed, and the report of the samples of water is awaited.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: At Least 10 Bodies Spotted, 4 Retrieved After Avalanche Hits Draupadi's Danda-2 Peak

