Uttarakhand: At Least 10 Bodies Spotted, 4 Retrieved After Avalanche Hits Draupadis Danda-2 Peak

Image Credit: Twitter/ OsinTV

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttarakhand: At Least 10 Bodies Spotted, 4 Retrieved After Avalanche Hits Draupadi's Danda-2 Peak

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Uttarakhand,  5 Oct 2022 5:06 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

As many as 41 people, including 34 trainees from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and seven mountaineering instructors, were hit by the avalanche at Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand.

In a recent tragic incident, as many as ten mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) died after an avalanche hit Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday (October 4). The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other forces have conducted the rescue operation.

In total, 41 people, including 34 trainee mountaineers and seven mountaineering instructors, were part of the return journey from the mountain peak. According to the director general of police, Ashok Kumar, eight mountaineers have been rescued. The NIM's principal, Colonel Amit Bisht, said, "The rescue teams sighted ten bodies, out of which four have been recovered."

Rescue Operation

The mountain peak is located in the Gangotri range of the Garhwal Himalayas at a whopping height of over 5,500 meters. According to officials, a team of NDRF, SDRF, district administration, Army, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police are conducting the rescue operation.

The Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said, " I have requested the Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh, to expedite the rescue operation with the help of the army. He has assured us of all possible help from the central government. A rescue operation is being conducted to get everyone out safely," reported India Today.

While taking cognizance of the matter, the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, said, "Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the NIM in Uttarkashi. My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones."

Pauri Garhwal Bus Accident

In another nerve-racking incident on Tuesday (October 4), a bus carrying nearly 50 passengers fell into a deep gorge of 500-metres in Uttarakhands's Kotdwar district. According to officials, the bus fell into a gorge near Simdi Village in the Dhumakote police station area of the Pauri district.

The state police chief confirmed that 25 people were found dead in the bus accident, and 21 passengers were rescued overnight. The state police, NDRF, and SDRF team conducted the rescue operation. The injured passengers are admitted to a nearby hospital.

Also Read: Long Work Hours & Its Consequences! Here's How Moonlighting Can Affect Mental Health

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Uttarakhand Accident 
Draupadi Danda 2 Peak 
NIM Mountaineers Dead 
Uttarakhand Bus Accident 

