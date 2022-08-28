Over 13,000 Schools Accuse Karnataka Government Of Corruption, Writes Letter To PM Modi

In a recent blow to the education department of Karnataka, two associations representing almost 13,000 schools have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over corruption in the state done by the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government. The associations have also urged PM Modi to take cognizance of the matter.



The Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association and the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools have alleged that bribes are being demanded by the education department of Karnataka for releasing the recognition certificates to educational institutes. In a letter to the PM, the association also alleged that state education minister BC Nagesh is equally responsible for the corruption.

An excerpt from the letter reads, "Unscientific, irrational, discriminatory and noncompliance norms are applied to only unaided private schools and huge corruption is in place," reported NDTV.

Several Pleas Went Unattended

The association in the letter also said that many complaints and multiple pleas to the education minister have gone unattended, demanding the immediate resignation of BC Nagesh. After the matter came to light, political leaders made comments stating that the Karnataka government is a '40 per cent commission government.'

After the Karnataka Contractors' Association complained about the huge commission demanded by officials, now 2 private school associations write to PM Modi about rampant corruption in the system.



From Infrastructure to Education, the @BSBommai govt is a 40% commission govt! — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) August 27, 2022

In the letter to PM, both the association also mentioned, "The education ministry is impatient to listen and understand the pathetic situation of the whole system and resolve the issues. The letter added that two different BJP ministers caused lots of damage to budget schools rather than those that are commercializing education by allowing more and more investors to set up, directly costing more fees per child for parents."

It's also alleged that the prescribed study materials have not reached the schools yet despite the beginning of the academic year 2022-23. The association members said that the state education minister has become greedy, and several schools are on edge to close down.

The response from the Prime Minister's Office is awaited, and the demand for immediate investigation in the education department is yet to be fulfilled.

