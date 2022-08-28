Long Legal Battle Ends: Noida's Twin Towers To Be Demolished After SC Order; All You Need To Know

Built by Supertech realty firm, Noida's infamous Twin Towers are set to be razed on Sunday at 2:30 pm, nine years after the residents moved to court alleging several violations of norms. The authorities are on last-minute preparation as only a few hours are left for the demolition. The entire set of towers will be brought down in nine to 15 seconds using 3,700 Kg of explosives.



Taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar, the Twin Towers is said to be the tallest structure yet in India to be demolished. The experts will use the waterfall implosion technique, deemed safe for demolition. The wait of nine years by the residents of the society will end soon as they fought for their rights and alleged violation of several norms.

Why 'Twin Towers' Being Demolished?

The Supreme Court of India ordered demolition after finding that construction on the premises of the Emerald Court society violates norms. The Supertech realty firm will demolish its buildings at its own cost under the supervision of the Noida Authority, reported NDTV.

The 'Supertech Emerald Court' housing society initially sanctioned the plan that showed 14 towers and nine floors. The plan was changed later, and the builder received permission to construct 40 floors in each of the towers. The towers should be built on the garden per the original plan and norms.

Following this, the Emerald Court society residents went to the Allahabad High Court in 2012 and said that construction was illegal as it failed to meet several norms. The residents also alleged that the Supertech realty firm violated standards by selling more flats to enhance their profit margin.

The court 2014 ordered the authority to demolish the towers within four months at its own expense. The realty firm took the case to the Supreme Court, and the matter halted for over five years. Last August, the SC observed that the Supertech group had violated several norms in collusion with the Noida authority.

The court ordered the demolition of the twin towers within three months, but it took more than the expected time due to technical difficulties. The wait of nine years for the residents will end on Sunday, August 28, when the authorities will bring the entire structure down.

Environment & Health Problems Due To Demolition

The demolition of the twin towers has sparked worries about its potential effects on the environment and the health of residents. According to officials, three kinds of dust- gravel, boulder, and fine particulate matter, will create a nuisance for locals for up to five days. The health experts suggest the authorities sprinkle water around the demolition site once the tower is brought down, as it will control the spread of dust by taking it down to the ground.

The Noida authority has also taken a big step after keeping the health and safety of people in mind. The authority has kept three hospitals as 'safe hospitals' for any emergency during the demolition. The patients will be taken to the hospitals on an urgent basis by the Noida authority. The three hospitals are Felix Hospital, Jaypee Hospital, and Yathartha Hospital.

