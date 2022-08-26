All section
Rajasthan Govt Decides To Fund Distant Education For Women Students In State, Ensures Fee Reimbursement

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Wikimedia (Representational)

Trending
Rajasthan Govt Decides To Fund Distant Education For Women Students In State, Ensures Fee Reimbursement

Rajasthan,  26 Aug 2022 7:49 AM GMT

The ‘Girls Distance Education Scheme’ has been implemented across Rajasthan by the Ashok Gehlot-led government. This initiative will connect women students to higher education through distance medium.

In a bid to encourage education at all levels, the Rajasthan government has decided to reimburse the fees paid by female students to institutes to pursue higher studies through distance medium. For the same, the Ashok Gehlot-led state government has now rolled out the 'Girls Distance Education Scheme.'

The government announced the scheme saying that female students of the state will now build their future by pursuing their higher studies. According to officials, the scheme has been implemented at Rs 14.83 crore, and the same has been sanctioned to benefit at least 36,000 female students annually.

'Girls Distance Education Scheme'

The Girls Distance Education Scheme will ensure the reimbursement of fees for over 16,000 seats in the undergraduate programs, 5,300 seats in the postgraduate level programs, 10,000 in diploma, 3,000 in Postgraduate Diploma, and 2,000 seats in certificate courses.

The female beneficiaries of this scheme can continue their distance education at several state government-aided universities, state-run colleges, and Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, Times Now reported. According to officials, the fees women students pay to these institutes will be reimbursed.

This scheme will allow those women to pursue their higher studies at an institute that cannot move out of their native for several reasons. Now such students would be allowed to pursue the education of their own choice through distance medium.

Similar Schemes Introduced In Past

The Congress government promised free education to all the girls in the state in their manifesto for the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections. In 2019, then education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati implemented this initiative across the state for female students to pursue their studies in government institutions. The initiative was rolled out for all the girls from the academic year 2019-20.

In December 2018, the Karnataka government also announced a similar initiative of bearing the cost of education for all the girls studying pre-university, graduation, and post-graduation level courses. Such initiatives will further bolster the condition of education as it provides accessibility and freedom for students to pursue studies of their own choice and in their comfort.

