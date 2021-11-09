All section
Caste discrimination
Over 100 PM-CARES Ventilators Received By Srinagar Hospital Non-Functional, Unfit For Critical Use

Credits: The Indian Express 

Trending
Jammu and Kashmir,  9 Nov 2021 9:25 AM GMT

The machines reportedly had compressor/heating-up problems and shut down frequently. Many had issues in their display and generating tidal volume.

Nearly 165 ventilators received by Shri Maharaja Hari Singh in Srinagar under the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) are defective during the trial runs.

The medical equipment has been manufactured by three homegrown brands and was supplied to the city after the second wave of coronavirus hit the country.

Inefficient Equipment

The trial was conducted on a few machines for quality check.

This was revealed as a response to an RTI seeking the number of ventilators received by the hospital and their efficiency.

The doctors termed the machines' unfit for critical care' and said they had severe technical flaws, NDTV reported. The Department of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine mentioned the technical problems which made the machine inefficient.

More Faulty Machines

Of the three sources of ventilator machines, Bharat firm's 37 machines were returned due to the compressor issues. The doctors said the machines had heating-up problems and shut down frequently.

The three ventilators tested by Agva were also non-function, as they had issues in their display and generating tidal volume.

Two of the 125 ventilators at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) hospital were trialled. The machines stopped working automatically.

Reportedly, 22 more ventilators are under trial, and a response on their functionality is yet to be received.

The matter was brought to the government attention, which assured to initiating an inquiry into the matter. "At this point, I can only say we will investigate it. A probe will be ordered to find out why defective ventilators were supplied," Vivik Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary Health, told the media.

