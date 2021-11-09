Chhattisgarh: CRPF Constable Opens Fire; Kills 4 Colleagues, Leaves 3 Injured

A constable at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) opened fire inside a security camp in Naxal-hit Sukma district in the Bastar region on Monday, November 8, killing four of his colleagues and leaving three severely injured.

The paramilitary force has taken the assailant, Reetesh Ranjan, constable of the CRPF's battalion #50 since 2017, into custody. The officials have seized his rifled and contacted the family members.

Where It All Started

The incident took place at around 3:25 am at the Lingampalli camp of the force in the Maraiguda police station area of Sukma's Konta block. Ranjan's sentry duty was scheduled in the area for 4:00 am.

Of the four deceased, two officials died on the spot, while others succumbed to their injuries on their way to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Dhanji, Rajib Mondal, Dharmendra Kumar Singh and Rajmani Kumar Yadav. Three of them were natives of Bihar and the fourth from West Bengal.

The two undergoing medical treatment have been identified as Dhananjay Kumar and Dharmatma Kumar. The two are reportedly in stable condition and have been lifted to Raipur. The third jawan, Malaya Ranjan Maharana, is undergoing treatment at Bhadrachalam, where all three of the injured were first taken, The Indian Express reported.

All the victims were Ranjan's batchmates and had been working together for five years.

'We Are Trying To Figure Out Why He Went Berserk'

The department has also lodged an FIR against him. So far, the reason behind his open firing is not apparent. The team is conducting a search of his belongings and phone detail for clues if any.

According to the report, the assailant was on leave from November 13 to join his duty in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources told the media about his fight with some of his colleagues over a personal matter, but the matter was considered trivial.

"Previously, he had had fights with the injured as they were barrack mates, but it was not serious. We are trying to figure out why he went berserk," the media quoted an official.

