NIA, ED Crackdown On Terror Links: Over 100 PFI Activists Arrested Nationwide, Most From Kerala

Image Credits: Twitter/ Bala, Imran Khan

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India,  22 Sep 2022 5:34 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

In the anti-terror raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI), over 100 have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The arrests have taken place in over ten states, most in Kerala (22).

In a major crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) have carried out raids at several locations across India, including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. Over 100 PFI activists have been arrested by the ED, NIA, and state police in the anti-terror raids.

According to officials, raids and arrests have been made in over ten states, and the Home Ministry is keeping a close watch on the operation. The maximum number of arrests after conducting raids were made in Kerala (22), followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Madhya Pradesh (4), Delhi (3), Puducherry (3), and Rajasthan (2).

In a statement, the PFI said, "The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state, and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided. We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," NDTV reported.

Largest Ever Investigation To Date

In the largest ever investigation to date, the special teams of NIA and ED are conducting raids at the premises of those alleged to be involved in organising terror training camps, terror funding, and radicalising people to join a particular organisation. Several arrests have been reported from Lucknow, Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, and Ghazipur.

The high command has made a team of 200 NIA officers to carry out the search operation across India at the same time. Several protests have also been reported by the PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). In a similar instance, Karnataka police detained the workers of such parties protesting against the ongoing NIA and ED raid in Mangaluru.

The NIA and ED raids have also been conducted in houses of PFI leaders, including the home of OMA Salam, PFI Manjeri district chairman, and PFI offices. Strategically, the raids have been conducted at the same time across the country in a bid to catch those involved in terror activities.

Also Read: 'Not For First Time': Chennai-Based Muslim Couple Donate Rs 1.02 Crore To Tirumala Temple Trust

