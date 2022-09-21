'Not For First Time': Chennai-Based Muslim Couple Donate Rs 1.02 Crore To Tirumala Temple Trust

Towards promoting communal harmony, Chennai-based Muslim couple Subeena Banu and Abdul Ghani have donated Rs 1.02 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The donation consists of furniture and utensils for the newly built Padmavathi Rest House worth Rs 87 lakh and a demand draft of Rs 15 lakh for the SV Anna Prasadam Trust.

The couple handed over the donations to TTD, which manages the world's richest temple. The executive director of TTD received the donation from the couple and thanked them for the rare gesture. After this, Abdul Ghani and his family received temple prasadams.

'Not Making Donation For The First Time'

This is not the first gesture in which the couple has donated a large amount of money to the temple. During the pandemic in 2020, Ghani and his wife donated a tractor-mounted multi-dimensional sprayer to spray disinfectants on the temple's premises, reported ABP News.

Earlier, he donated a refrigerator truck to the temple worth Rs 35 lakh to carry vegetables from one location to another in the city. According to the temple trust, such a gesture by a person who belongs to a different religion will strengthen the community and bring harmony to society.

Donations For Temple Development

There is often a vast crowd and long queues of devotees to offer prayer to Lord Venkateswara in the Tirumala Temple. People from across the country come to the temple, and it also receives hundreds of donations in different forms.

Being the wealthiest temple worldwide, over 67,000 devotees offered prayer in the temple on Monday (September 19). TTD received donations worth Rs 5.70 crore, which will be used for the purpose of temple development.

Earlier on Friday, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, also visited the Tirumala Temple and donated Rs 1.5 crore. He handed over the demand draft to TTD's officer, AV Dharma Reddy, at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

