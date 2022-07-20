All section
Over 1.6 Lakh Indians Renounced Citizenship In 2021, Highest In 7 Years: Report

India,  20 July 2022 9:45 AM GMT

In the monsoon session of parliament, the Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, in reply to an MP, said that over 1.6 lakh Indian citizens gave up their citizenship in 2021. The significant rise in the figures makes it highest in the last seven years.

In 2021, there has been a significant rise in the number of Indians giving up their citizenship. The Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, in reply to Haji Fazlur Rehman, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP in the Lok Sabha, said that over 1.6 lakh Indian citizens gave up their citizenship in 2021.

According to the data released by Home Ministry in the parliament, the number of Indians who renounced their citizenships in 2019 and 2020 were 1,44,017 and 85,256, respectively. The reason behind the significant rise in the numbers of Indians giving up their citizenship in 2021 remains blurred.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Haji Fazlur Rehman had sought details from the Home Ministry regarding the number of Indian nationals who renounced their citizenship till date from 2019, the reason behind giving up their citizenship, and the countries they arrived after leaving India.

The Great Indian Migration

According to government data, the preferred choice for Indian nationals to settle down remains the United States (US). As many as 78,284 Indians received US citizenship in 2021, increasing from 30,828 in 2020.

After the US, the land of the long weekend, Australia is the second-most preferred choice for Indian nationals to settle down permanently. In 2020 and 2021, as many as 13,518 and 23,533 Indians shifted to Australia, reported Hindustan Times.

The second home for Indians in foreign, Canada, slipped to number three in 2021 with 21,597 Indians choosing the country for living. Usually, Canada witnessed a heavy influx of people from India for jobs and education.

There has been no direct response from the Home Ministry regarding the reasons for which the Indians are leaving the country. However, one might decide migration to a foreign due to a better lifestyle, climate, education, work opportunities, and ease of business.

