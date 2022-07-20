All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Haryana DSP Due For Retirement Tries To Stop Truck Carrying Illegal Mining Stones, Mowed Down

Picture Credit: Twitter/ Nageshwar Rao, Aarif Kirodi

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Haryana DSP Due For Retirement Tries To Stop Truck Carrying Illegal Mining Stones, Mowed Down

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Haryana,  20 July 2022 8:32 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

A 59-year-old deputy superintendent in the Haryana police was crushed to death by a moving truck carrying stones from an illegal mining site in the Aravalis. The six accused for the tragic incident are booked under several sections of IPC.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 59-year-old deputy superintendent in the Haryana police was crushed to death by a moving truck carrying stones from an illegal mining site in the Aravalis. The DSP of Tauru town effortlessly tried to stop the moving truck near the Nuh district's Pachgaon village. The deceased officer is identified as DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi.

DSP Bishnoi was recruited to Haryana Police in 1994 as a sub-inspector, and later through his consistent dedication and efforts, he reached the DSP post. He comes from the Hisar district's Sarangpur village and was living with his family in Kurukshetra.

Inspection At Pachgaon Village

Reportedly, the DSP, along with his police team, went for an inspection of illegal mining in Aravali Hills in Pachgaon village of Tauru. At around 11.50 am, the truck carrying illegal mining stones was asked to stop by the DSP and his team.

It is said that the DSP, along with his team, chased down the truck for five to six kilometres, where the driver continuously tried throwing stones which were dug illegally from the mining site. The police car overtook the truck, and the driver was asked to show the vehicle documents. Following this, he panicked and ran the truck over DSP Bishnoi, killing him immediately, Mirror Now reported.

According to police officials, over 50 complaints of illegal sand and stone mining have been registered every year since 2015. The area of Pachgaon is infamous for unlawful mining activities by mafias. There are often chase-run situations in the space between the police and mining mafia, police officials added.

After the incident, the Haryana police said, "DSP Taoru Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice."

After Haryana CMs' reaction on the tragic incident, the Home Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij, said, "I have ordered to take strict actions against the accused. We will deploy police and force in the area, and no one will be spared."

The Haryana police, after a brief exchange of firing rounds, arrested one of the accused around 8 km from Nuh district near the Rajasthan border. The search operation for the remaining accused in the killing of DSP Bishnoi is underway.

Also Read: 'Climate Change Is Killing People': Rising Temperature Across Europe Sets Historic Hot Spell As Death Toll Soars Above 1,500

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
DSP Surender Singh 
Haryana DSP Killed 
Illegal Mining 
Nuh District 

Must Reads

Haryana DSP Due For Retirement Tries To Stop Truck Carrying Illegal Mining Stones, Mowed Down
This Kerala Couple Introduces Extraordinary Features To Make Bus Rides Fun; Heartwarming Story Goes Viral
'Climate Change Is Killing People': Rising Temperature Across Europe Sets Historic Hot Spell As Death Toll Soars Above 1,500
Here To Assist! Hyderabad Traffic Police Facilitate Transport Of Live Organs In Record Time
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X