Haryana DSP Due For Retirement Tries To Stop Truck Carrying Illegal Mining Stones, Mowed Down

A 59-year-old deputy superintendent in the Haryana police was crushed to death by a moving truck carrying stones from an illegal mining site in the Aravalis. The DSP of Tauru town effortlessly tried to stop the moving truck near the Nuh district's Pachgaon village. The deceased officer is identified as DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi.



DSP Bishnoi was recruited to Haryana Police in 1994 as a sub-inspector, and later through his consistent dedication and efforts, he reached the DSP post. He comes from the Hisar district's Sarangpur village and was living with his family in Kurukshetra.

Inspection At Pachgaon Village

Reportedly, the DSP, along with his police team, went for an inspection of illegal mining in Aravali Hills in Pachgaon village of Tauru. At around 11.50 am, the truck carrying illegal mining stones was asked to stop by the DSP and his team.

It is said that the DSP, along with his team, chased down the truck for five to six kilometres, where the driver continuously tried throwing stones which were dug illegally from the mining site. The police car overtook the truck, and the driver was asked to show the vehicle documents. Following this, he panicked and ran the truck over DSP Bishnoi, killing him immediately, Mirror Now reported.

According to police officials, over 50 complaints of illegal sand and stone mining have been registered every year since 2015. The area of Pachgaon is infamous for unlawful mining activities by mafias. There are often chase-run situations in the space between the police and mining mafia, police officials added.

After the incident, the Haryana police said, "DSP Taoru Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice."

DSP तावडू (नूंह) सुरेंद्र सिंह जी की हत्या के मामले में कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई करने के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं, एक भी दोषी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।



शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं।

ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 19, 2022

After Haryana CMs' reaction on the tragic incident, the Home Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij, said, "I have ordered to take strict actions against the accused. We will deploy police and force in the area, and no one will be spared."

The Haryana police, after a brief exchange of firing rounds, arrested one of the accused around 8 km from Nuh district near the Rajasthan border. The search operation for the remaining accused in the killing of DSP Bishnoi is underway.

