Contents Over OTT Platforms Will Start Getting Regulated Soon: Prakash Javadekar

After receiving list of complaints against various series available on Over the Top (OTT) platform, the government on Sunday said that guidelines for regulating the content on OTT platforms will soon be released.

Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said, "A lot of complaints have been received by us against some serials available on OTT platforms. Films and serials released on OTT platforms and digital newspapers don not come under the purview of Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board. Soon we will come up with some guidelines on it too," reported Hindustan Times.

Recently, several FIRs were registered against the Amazon Prime web series 'Tandav' and 'Mirzapur' for its content that allegedly was controversial.

The creators and actors of the web series 'Tandav' urged the Supreme Court to grant them protection from several FIRs registered across the country, but their request was declined by the apex court.

Denying the request of granting protection, Supreme Court stressed that freedom of speech Is not absolute.

Three FIRs were registered in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur, two FIRs in Madhya Pradesh and one each in Karnataka and Bihar against 'Tandav'.

Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar, the creator of the series 'Tandav' has apologised on the behalf of the entire cast and crew and even agreed to remove the offensive portions from the show.

Earlier, in September 2020, Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) came up with self-regulatory framework with a two-tier structure, which was signed by 16 major OTT players including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee5 and Voot.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, however, rejected the self-regulation framework proposed by IAMAI and the reason cited behind this move was that the framework lacked a comprehensive complaint redressal system and absence of a third-party monitoring mechanism.

