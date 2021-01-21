'Mirzapur' Controversy Now In Supreme Court For Showing UP City As "Den Of Terror, Illegal Activities"

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the makers of Amazon Prime web series 'Mirzapur' and the OTT platform after a journalist in Mirzapur town of UP accused the web series of "maligning the image of Uttar Pradesh."

The petitioner, SK Kumar, complained to the top court that Mirzapur was shown as a den of terror and illegal activities in the web series.

An FIR was filed on January 18 against "Mirzapur" on Sunday night by journalist and writer Arvind Chaturvedi who alleged that there is a "deliberate and malicious intention of outraging religion feelings".

A police team from Mirzapur has also reached Mumbai to investigate the case.

In his complaint, Chaturvedi said that the plot and dialogues of the web series hurt his religious sentiments and portrayed the district in a bad light.

This isn't the first time Mirzapur has come under the scanner. Last year, a day after its release, Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel, on October 24, 2020, had said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the city of Mirzapur has shown development and is 'a centre of harmony', but the show damages that image.

Meanwhile, another UP police team is in Mumbai to investigate the cases filed against the show "Tandav", which has been accused of "insulting Hindu Gods".



The makers of "Tandav" have been forced to drop some scenes after massive backlash. Several police cases have been filed against the series in the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for the alleged inappropriate depiction of UP policemen, deities, and adverse portrayal of a character playing Prime Minister on the show.

"The producer, director, and artistes of web series Tandav have committed the crime of spoiling social harmony and unity and hurting Hindu religious sentiments. Tough legal action will be taken," UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said today in a tweet.

In addition, there has also been a growing demand to regulate the content on various OTT platforms.

Also Read: Tandav Controversy: States Warn Of Legal Action, Creators Of Web Series Apologise, Agree To Changes