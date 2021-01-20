Tandav Controversy: States Warn Of Legal Action, Creators Of Web Series Apologise, Agree To Changes

The creators of Amazon Prime's new web-series 'Tandav' will face legal action for hurting Hindu sentiments, the Uttar Pradesh government has warned. Several police cases have been filed against the series in the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

"The producer, director, and artistes of web series Tandav have committed the crime of spoiling social harmony and unity and hurting Hindu religious sentiments. Tough legal action will be taken," UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said today in a tweet.

A team of four police personnel has reached Mumbai for investigation after a case was filed at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against the makers of web series and an officer of the OTT platform.

"...The character of the person occupying the high post of India's Prime Minister has been shown in a very indecent manner. The series depicts lower and higher castes and scenes that insult women, and the intent... seems to be to hurt religious feelings of one community and to spread conflict," the police complaint reads.

"We have received a complaint against Tandav. We will take action according to the law. Since it is an OTT film, the Central government must be bringing in laws so that social fault lines are not created," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.



A complaint filed by a policeman in Uttar Pradesh mentioned that 17 minutes into the first episode, he saw "people dressed up in a very bad manner to represent Hindu gods and goddesses... shown to speak in a very uncalled for language... that hurts religious sentiments".

On Monday, January 18, the cast and crew of Tandav issued an "unconditional" apology, saying they did not intend to offend religious beliefs or sentiments. They also referred to parts of a disclaimer that is an industry-standard and said the web series was a "work of fiction" and that "any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental".

By Tuesday, January 19, the Tandav team was ready to make changes in the content "to address concerns".

"The cast and crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same... We once again apologise if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments," the cast and crew of Tandav said in a statement.

On Tuesday, a case was also registered against the director and the writer of the web series in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The web series, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and was released on Friday and received massive criticism on social media.

