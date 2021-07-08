Ostracised Kerala Tribal Family Living In Forest For 20 Yrs Moves To Hostel

Chellappan, Yashodha, and their children of the Muthuvan community, who have been living in isolation in the deep forest on the banks of Idamalayar river, as they were ostracised by their community members, have shifted and started to staying at Idamalayar tribal hostel on Wednesday, July 7.

Inside the hostel, there are 11 tribal families from the Arakappu colony.

Do Not Have Any Identity Proof

Chellappan, his wife, and the two kids, who are studying classes 8 and 5, respectively, have been denied incentives and assistance from the government as they do not have any identity proof.

"The Adivasi Aikya Vedi has assured us help to get relevant certificates that will make us eligible for government incentives. As the families from Arakappu moved to 'Vaishali' cave, we accompanied them as we wanted to ensure the safety of our children Ajith and Athul, who have not attended classes for the past one year," Chellappan told The New Indian Express.

Was Ostracised For Marrying Relative

The couple was ostracised from Adichilthotti colony years ago as they got married breaking the tradition of the Muthuvan community where people are reportedly not allowed to marry relatives.

The family survived in the wild by catching fish from the river and selling forest products at the Vadattupara market. They had to row a raft for six hours to reach Vadattupara.

Also Read: 'No Protest, No Dharna': IIT Guwahati Student Made To Sign Undertaking To Continue PhD

