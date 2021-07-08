Trending

Ostracised Kerala Tribal Family Living In Forest For 20 Yrs Moves To Hostel

Chellappan and Yashodha got married against the will of their community where people are not allowed to marry their relatives. They survived in the forest by catching fish and selling forest products.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   8 July 2021 10:15 AM GMT
Writer : Sanal M Sudevan | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Sanal M Sudevan
Ostracised Kerala Tribal Family Living In Forest For 20 Yrs Moves To Hostel

Picture credit: The New Indian Express

Chellappan, Yashodha, and their children of the Muthuvan community, who have been living in isolation in the deep forest on the banks of Idamalayar river, as they were ostracised by their community members, have shifted and started to staying at Idamalayar tribal hostel on Wednesday, July 7.

Inside the hostel, there are 11 tribal families from the Arakappu colony.

Do Not Have Any Identity Proof

Chellappan, his wife, and the two kids, who are studying classes 8 and 5, respectively, have been denied incentives and assistance from the government as they do not have any identity proof.

"The Adivasi Aikya Vedi has assured us help to get relevant certificates that will make us eligible for government incentives. As the families from Arakappu moved to 'Vaishali' cave, we accompanied them as we wanted to ensure the safety of our children Ajith and Athul, who have not attended classes for the past one year," Chellappan told The New Indian Express.

Was Ostracised For Marrying Relative

The couple was ostracised from Adichilthotti colony years ago as they got married breaking the tradition of the Muthuvan community where people are reportedly not allowed to marry relatives.

The family survived in the wild by catching fish from the river and selling forest products at the Vadattupara market. They had to row a raft for six hours to reach Vadattupara.

Also Read: 'No Protest, No Dharna': IIT Guwahati Student Made To Sign Undertaking To Continue PhD

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian