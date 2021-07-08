Trending

'No Protest, No Dharna': IIT Guwahati Student Made To Sign Undertaking To Continue PhD

A fourth-year IIT Guwahati PhD scholar was made to sign a 'no protest, dharna' undertaking to continue his research programme. He was suspended one semester last year for participating in a hunger strike to protest against the compulsory retirement of his teacher Brajesh Rai.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   8 July 2021 8:09 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-07-08T17:28:42+05:30
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
No Protest, No Dharna: IIT Guwahati Student Made To Sign Undertaking To Continue PhD

Image Credit: IIT Guwahati

In a controversial act, Indian Institute of Technology(IIT), Guwahati, has made a fourth-year PhD scholar sign a six-point undertaking, including 'no protest', to continue his research programme in the institute.

Himanchal Singh was reportedly was made to sign the six-point undertaking, assuring that he would neither take part in any form of agitation, protest, dharna, inside or outside the campus nor mobilize students for the same.

He was suspended for one semester last year for participating in a hunger strike, along with a fellow student (Vikrant Singh), to protest against the compulsory retirement of their teacher Brajesh Rai.

Allegations On Institute Administration

Rai had levelled allegations of corruption against the institute administration earlier. In October last year, Vikrant Singh had reacted to the arrest of a JEE (Mains) topper from Assam for using a proxy to write the exam on Facebook.

He had written that proxy was not a new thing and that the IITs have "acted in vague and sad manner" against teachers who have called out instances of corruption earlier. The institute said that Vikrant had collaborated with Rai, his former supervisor, in twisting facts about the institute "to disrupt the academic activities of the institute".On June 25, the institute terminated his studentship.

On March 8, the Registrar & Secretary Senate of IIT Guwahati sent a letter to Himanchal Singh and said that "The 152nd meeting of the Senate, of the institute held on 03-02-2021 has favourably considered your appeal seeking permission to come back to the IIT Guwahati campus", reported India Today.

"Please note that you will be required to submit an undertaking for possible permission to come back to the IIT Guwahati campus. If you agree with the conditions please report to the Students Affairs Section, within 10 days from receipt of this letter so as to resume your PhD research work prescribed for you," the letter added.

'Unfair And Vindictive'

On April 1, Himanchal approached the Gauhati High Court, saying that the undertaking was discriminatory and in contravention of Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution that grants him freedom of speech and expression.

In his petition, Himanchal said that imposing compulsory retirement on a faculty member, who was "known to speak out against dishonest practices", was unfair and vindictive.

The court said that if the student was still aggrieved, he could approach again.

Also Read: In A First, PM Modi's New Cabinet Has Five Northeast Politicians As Ministers

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian