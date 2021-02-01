"One Nation, One Ration Card Scheme Reached Over 69 Crore Beneficiaries": FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The central government's 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme is being implemented by 32 states and Union Territories reaching over 69 crores beneficiaries, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, February 1.

The beneficiaries of the scheme can claim their rations anywhere across the country. The remaining four states and UTs would be integrated into the scheme in the coming months.

While presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the scheme has so far covered almost 86 per cent of beneficiaries, Economic Times reported.

"Migrant workers in particular benefit from this scheme, those staying away from their families can partially claim their rations where they are stationed, while their family in their native places can claim the rest," Sitharaman added.

In a move aimed at better targeting of policies related to health, insurance and skilling for unorganised workers, the finance minister proposed the launch of a portal that would collect all relevant information of the gig workers, building and construction workers, among others.

The data collected will be used to map out health, housing, skill, insurance credit and food schemes for all migrant workers.

Sitharaman also said that the ninth budget's preparation was done under circumstances like never before, and the government was focused on backing and facilitating a reset of the economy.

The government will further conclude the implementation of four labour codes (Industrial Relations Code, Code on Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code (OSH), Social Security Code and Code on Wages). Besides, social security benefits will be extended to gig and platform workers, the minister confirmed.

Minimum wages will now apply to all categories of workers, and will all be covered by the employee state insurance corporation.

Women will have no more restrictions regarding time constraints and will be provided with adequate protection. "Women will be allowed to work in all categories, and also in the night shift, with adequate protection."

