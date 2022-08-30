All section
Caste discrimination
One In Four Of Total Suicide Victims Was Daily Wage Worker In 2021: NCRB Report

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Pixabay, Pixabay (Representational) 

One In Four Of Total Suicide Victims Was Daily Wage Worker In 2021: NCRB Report

India,  30 Aug 2022 7:49 AM GMT

The NCRB report revealed a total of 1,64,033 suicides were reported in the country during the last year. It states the number of suicides reported in India in 2021 shows a steep increase of 7.2% compared to 2020.

For the first time in India, the share of daily wage workers among those who die by suicide has surpassed the quarter mark. According to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), one in four of the total 1,64,033 people who died by suicide in the country during 2021 was a daily wage worker.

The report revealed that Maharashtra reported the highest suicide with 22,207 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu at 18,925 and Madhya Pradesh at 13,500.

Daily Wage Earners Reported Highest Suicide In 2021

The NCRB report titled, 'Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2021' shows suicide victims, the daily wage earners, remained the largest professional group as they accounted for 42,004 suicides which stood at 25.6 per cent of the total 1,64,033.

In 2020, the daily wage earners stayed the biggest profession-wise group, accounting for 37,666 such cases at 24.6 per cent of the 1,53,052 suicides in India. Further, the situation for community members became grim during the COVID-19 breakout when the labourers were abandoned by their employers and forced to travel on foot and at their own expense after the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Also, in 2019, before the COVID pandemic, the share of the daily wage earners stood at 32,563, 23.4 per cent of the recorded 1,39,123 suicides, reported The Indian Express.

Total Number Of Suicides In India

The NCRB report revealed a total of 1,64,033 suicides were reported in the country during the last year. It states the number of suicides reported in India in 2021 shows a steep increase of 7.2 per cent compared to 2020. Further, the rate of suicides has risen by 6.2 per cent during 2021 over 2020.

As part of the report, the NCRB has categorised the data into nine professional groups; daily wage earners, self-employed, unemployed people, students, other persons, housewives, professional/ salaried persons, retired persons, and those engaged in the farming sector.

Also Read: NCRB Data Flags Delhi As Most Unsafe City In India For Women, Mumbai At Second In List

