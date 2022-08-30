All section
NCRB Data Flags Delhi As Most Unsafe City In India For Women, Mumbai At Second In List

NCRB Data Flags Delhi As Most Unsafe City In India For Women, Mumbai At Second In List

Ronit Kumar Singh

30 Aug 2022

Two minor girls were raped every day in the national capital in 2021, making it the most unsafe city for women in the country. According to NCRB data, Delhi is followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru in the rank list for crimes against women.

The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) has flagged the national capital as the most unsafe metropolitan city in India for women. According to the report, two minor girls were raped in Delhi every day on average in 2021, posing a threat to the existence of women in the city.

The national capital also recorded over 13,500 crimes against women in 2021, with a surge of 40 per cent compared to the data for 2020, which is 9,782. As per the NCRB data, crimes against women in Delhi accounts for 32.20 per cent of total crimes in the category among all metropolitan cities across India.

Delhi was followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru, which saw a similar rise in cases of crimes against women. The national business capital and the Silicon Valley of India registered over 5,500 and 3,000 crimes, accounting for 12.7 per cent and 7.2 per cent of total crimes reported across 19 metropolitan cities in India, respectively.

Grim Picture For Women's Safety

The national capital, with a two million population in 2021, reported the highest number of cases of crimes against women in terms of cruelty by husbands (4674), kidnapping (3,948), and minor girl rapes (833) in comparison to other cities in India, reported LiveMint.

The data signifies the threat to womanhood in the national capital, known for its service-driven market where men and women participate for livelihood. Taking the burden of 32.20 per cent of crimes against women among all the 19 metropolitan cities, Delhi registered 13,982 cases out of 43,414 reported across all 19 cities.

Notably, in a country where the government doesn't promote dowry, the national capital registered 136 cases of dowry death in 2021. The victims of dowry were seen taking less initiative to register a case under the Dowry Prohibition Act, a significant reason for such crimes still occurring.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported the highest number of rape cases in the 2020 and 2021 years, according to the NCRB data. The Land of Kings showed 5,310 and 6,337 cases of rape in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Rajasthan is followed by states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Uttar Pradesh, where the highest number of rape cases were registered during a couple of years.

Also Read: Over 13,000 Schools Accuse Karnataka Government Of Corruption, Writes Letter To PM Modi

