All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Hijab Row Controversy: India Condemns Misleading Comments Of OIC

Image Credit: Zee News, Twitter/ Arindam Bagchi

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Hijab Row Controversy: India Condemns 'Misleading' Comments Of OIC

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  16 Feb 2022 9:37 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

In tweets by the OIC Secretariat, the Islamic nations grouping had mentioned the hijab row in Karnataka, which is being heard in court, and asked the United Nations to look into alleged human rights violations in India linked to Muslims.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On February 15, India came out strongly against the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), which had condemned the ongoing Hijab row controversy in Karnataka. The OIC Secretariat had tweeted about the Hijab controversy and had urged the United Nations to look into the alleged Human Rights Violation in India. The Ministry of External Affairs put through a strongly-worded message citing that, "The communal mindset of the OIC Secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India".

OIC Getting Manipulated By Pakistan

India believes that the Islamic Countries' group is getting manipulated by Pakistan on issues related to Jammu and Kashmir and the alleged threat to Muslims in India. The official statement from Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said, "Issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with our constitutional framework, as well as democratic ethos and polity", The Times of India reported.

Previous Warnings By India

Further, Bagchi added that the 'communal mindset' of the OIC did not allow for the proper appreciation of the realities. Moreover, he said the organization continues to be hijacked by the vested interests to their nefarious propaganda against India. Similarly, when Pakistan and the US Ambassador for religious freedom had passed remarks about the controversy, the Indian government had previously made it clear that motivated comments on the internal issues in India were not welcome.

In September 2021, the OIC had asked India to reverse the decision of scrapping Article 370 that provided special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. At that time as well, India had asked the organization to refrain from commenting on the country's internal matters.

Also Read: AIPC Forms Cell For LGBTQ Community; Aims At Skill Enhancement For Employment Opportunities

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
OIC Condemnation 
Hijab Row 
Ministry of External Affairs 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X