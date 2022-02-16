Hijab Row Controversy: India Condemns 'Misleading' Comments Of OIC

On February 15, India came out strongly against the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), which had condemned the ongoing Hijab row controversy in Karnataka. The OIC Secretariat had tweeted about the Hijab controversy and had urged the United Nations to look into the alleged Human Rights Violation in India. The Ministry of External Affairs put through a strongly-worded message citing that, "The communal mindset of the OIC Secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India".

OIC Getting Manipulated By Pakistan

India believes that the Islamic Countries' group is getting manipulated by Pakistan on issues related to Jammu and Kashmir and the alleged threat to Muslims in India. The official statement from Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said, "Issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with our constitutional framework, as well as democratic ethos and polity", The Times of India reported.

Previous Warnings By India

Further, Bagchi added that the 'communal mindset' of the OIC did not allow for the proper appreciation of the realities. Moreover, he said the organization continues to be hijacked by the vested interests to their nefarious propaganda against India. Similarly, when Pakistan and the US Ambassador for religious freedom had passed remarks about the controversy, the Indian government had previously made it clear that motivated comments on the internal issues in India were not welcome.

In September 2021, the OIC had asked India to reverse the decision of scrapping Article 370 that provided special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. At that time as well, India had asked the organization to refrain from commenting on the country's internal matters.

