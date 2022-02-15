AIPC Forms Cell For LGBTQ Community; Aims At Skill Enhancement For Employment Opportunities

All section
Image Credit: The Indian Express, Unsplash

LGBTQ+
15 Feb 2022

The AIPC has also organised webinars by Akkai Padmashali, transgender activist and Congress member from Karnataka, and with parents of queer people, where they spoke about their experience in accepting the sexual preference of their child.

The All India Professional Congress (AIPC), the frontal wing of the Indian National Congress (INC) for working professionals and entrepreneurs has set up a special committee for people belonging to the LGBTQ community. The part would be working to promote employment and skill enhancement, and thus, improving the acceptability for the community members in the private workspace. The AIPC has announced Shashi Tharoor, former international civil servant and Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, as the chairman of the committee.

'Equality And Inclusiveness'

Hindustan Times quoted Mathew Anthony, the President of AIPC in Maharashtra, "The idea is to promote values of equality and inclusiveness for an insignificant minority. Many from the LGBTQ community do not even have voter identity cards. Hence, this (the initiative) is not important from a political point of view, but from the perspective of equality". The LGBTQ community felt that they were not a part of the political playground and AIPC wanted to work to improve inclusivity for the community members.

Mario da Penha, the state coordinator of the LGBTQIA affairs committee said that even though the community strongly felt for several political issues, they felt underrepresented. Further, he added, "We are the party of progressive values and I think if any social change on the LGBTQ issue has to evolve naturally, it will have to evolve with the Congress".

The AIPC organized webinars with Akkai Padmashali, transgender activist and Congress member from Karnataka, and with parents of queer people, where they spoke about their experience in accepting the sexual preference of their child. In 2020, Congress had formed a cell for the transgender persons in Kerala and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), an ally of the grand-old national party had set up a cell for the LGBTQ community in Maharashtra.

Also Read: Infringement On Rights Of Adivasis: Why Are People Protesting In Jharkhand Over Languages?

APIC 
LGBTQ 
Congress 
employment 
inclusivity 

