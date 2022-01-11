Odisha Tops India Skills 2021 National Competition With 51 Medals

The state of Odisha has topped the medal chart with 51 winners, followed by Maharashtra (30) and Kerala (25) at the recently concluded IndiaSkills 2021 National Competition. This event was organised in New Delhi by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) from January 7 to January 9, reported The Times Of India. At the IndiaSkills 2021 National Competition, Odisha managed to bag 10 gold, 18 silver and 9 bronze medals.

The state also had 14 medallions in the nation's grandest skill competition that finished on Monday. The above-mentioned closed-door competition saw participation in 54 skills such as beauty therapy, concrete construction work, visual merchandising, car painting, graphic design technology, welding, health and social care, floor and wall tiling, among others.

Representing India At International Competition

From over 150 winners, 59 of them won gold medals with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Furthermore, 73 won silver medals with prize money of ₹ 75,000 while 53 received bronze medals and a cash prize of ₹ 50,000. Meanwhile, over 50 participants also won the medallion of excellence.

As per official sources, the winners at the IndiaSkills 2021 nationals will also get an opportunity to represent India at WorldSkills International Competition, set to take place in October 2022 in Shanghai, China.

Rigorous Training For Competitions

The national-level event took place following four regional competitions which were held in South (Visakhapatnam), West (Gandhinagar), East (Patna) and North (Chandigarh) between October-December in 2021.

Participants for regionals were then picked through various competitions put together at the state and district levels between August and September last year, which recorded more than 2.5 lakh registrations.All the winners of India Skills 2021 Nationals will soon undergo rigorous training to prepare themselves before they will be representing India at WorldSkills Shanghai, China.

Also Read: Constable Suspended By Madhya Pradesh Police For Refusing To Trim Moustache