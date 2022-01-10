Constable Suspended By Madhya Pradesh Police For Refusing To Trim Moustache

All section
Caste discrimination
Trending
The Madhya Pradesh police officially suspended a constable for refusing to trim his long moustache stating that it was a matter of self-respect and pride for him.

The Madhya Pradesh police officially suspended a constable for refusing to trim his long moustache stating that it was a matter of self-respect and pride for him. Constable Rakesh Rana, who has been working as a driver in the MP police's transport wing, was posted as the driver of Rajendra Mishra, the Special Director General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee section of the state Police.

Rana said that he had kept his moustache at this length for a long time and revealed that a couple of days ago Rajendra Mishra had asked him to remove his mask and then started making comments on his moustache.

"As I removed my mask, he asked me how I had kept a moustache. Do you know that keeping a moustache is against the Police Regulation Act? I did not respond," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Objections Against Suspension

Furthermore, Rana was with many officers and was also in CID and even then he had a very similar moustache. He then revealed that was asked to cut his moustache to a proper size but he refused to do so and added that never before in his service, he was ever asked to do so. He also raised a question stating that numerous IPS officers also have a moustache, so why there is an objection against his?

"I will accept the suspension but will not cut my moustache," he added.

Prashant Sharma, Assistant Inspector General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee has officially issued Rana's suspension order. As per the suspension order, "On checking the turnout, it was found that he has grown hair and moustache around his neck with a strange design, making the turnout look extremely inappropriate. Constable driver Rakesh Rana was instructed to cut his hair and moustache properly to keep his turn out right but the above order was not followed by the said constable and he insisted on maintaining the hair and moustache which is uniform. It comes under the category of indiscipline in service and this act has an adverse effect on other employees. Therefore, the said constable Rakesh Rana is suspended with immediate effect. During the suspended period, he will be given subsistence allowance as per rules." His suspension order was released by the Assistant Inspector General of Police on January 7.

X
X