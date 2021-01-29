Odisha: Minor Dalit Boy Suffering From Skin Disease Forced To Undergo 'Purification' By Villagers

In order to be socially accepted by villagers, a seven-year-old Dalit boy suffering from a congenital skin disorder in Odisha was forced to undergo a 'purification' ritual. The incident occured two weeks back at Baghua village in Odisha.

The minor boy suffers from congenital nevomelanocytic nevus (CNN) is a skin disorder that results in an unusual growth of dark hairy patches in the body. The seven-year-old and his family had been socially boycotted by the villagers, India Today reported.

The father of the boy was forced to give Rs 10,000 to be accepted by the villagers, who also insisted on the boy's 'purification' by being tonsured followed by a community feast.

In 2019, the family had received help from the district administration and the boy had undergone surgery at the Plastic Surgery department in the MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, the family could not afford a second treatment and medication. Soon, the boy started developing boils on his skin that soon turned septic.

Later, rumours started spreading among villagers that the boy was suffering from a disease that is "inauspicious" and can spread to others.

"A sum of Rs 10,000 from the Red Cross Fund was sanctioned to them. The sub-collector has instructed the tehsildar and the IIC to inquire into the ostracisation incident," Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said.

