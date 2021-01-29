Nine, Including Parents Of Woman Arrested Under MP's New Anti-Conversion Law

Parents of a woman, along with seven others were arrested in Madhya Pradesh, under the state's new anti-conversion law, for allegedly forcing her to convert her religion.

In her complaint with the Bhanwarkaun police station, the 25-year-old alleged that her parents took her to the Christian community's centre in Indore on Tuesday, January 26, for a prayer meeting, on the pretext of taking her to her grandmother's place.

The centre 'Satprakashan Sanchar Kendra', where the woman was taken is just behind the police station.

"Some women pulled my hands and legs and beat me up. I was forced to sit in a hall," the FIR stated.

A native of a Gujarkheda village, the woman, was born a Hindu and practised the same religion. But her mother and those present at the meeting were forcing her to convert her religion as the parents are inclined towards the Christian religion, The New Indian Express reported.

"A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom Act against the parents and seven others", station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi told the media. The team is in search of the two who are currently absconding.

The state had promulgated the Freedom of Religion-2020 ordinance, under which the accused could be behind bars for nearly ten years in some cases.

Before the arrest, the Bajrang Dal workers created ruckus at the centre, alleging that multiple religious conversion cases took place.

Speaking to the media, centre's director Father Babu Joseph said that the hall was given for a prayer and a meeting. But some 'anti-social' elements entered the premises forcibly and alleged that religious conversion was taking place.

"They threw away a mike set and a photo mounted on the wall and created a ruckus," he added.

Joseph claimed that he was not present on Tuesday when the incident took place but rushed to the centre after he was informed.

According to the report, a video has gone viral on social media, where the Bajrang Dal workers could be seen raising slogans at the centre.

The local unit's head Tannu Sharma claimed that nearly 300 people from Indore, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Jhabua and other districts of the state were called to the centre for religious conversion.

The police are conducting a probe into the case.

