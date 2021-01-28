TikTok Parent ByteDance Cuts India Workforce, Unsure Of Comeback As Govt Notifies Prolonged Ban

TikTok parent ByteDance is laying off its workforce at its Indian office, after the Indian government issued a notice stating the continuation of the ban that was imposed in June 2020.

The company will be reducing the size of the team and only retain crucial roles. The layoffs come after ByteDance sought all the possible ways through which it could comply with the local laws and regulations of the country.

The government had put a moratorium on TikTok and other Chinese applications last year, because of national security.

"It is deeply regretful that after supporting our 2000+ employees in India for more than half a year, we have no choice but to scale back the size of our workforce. We look forward to receiving the opportunity to relaunch TikTok and support the hundreds of millions of users, artists, storytellers, educators and performers in India," a company spokesperson told India Today.

The company said it initially hoped that the situation (ban) would be short-lived, but the latest notice restated the continuation. "The full staff cannot be kept while the application remains inoperational. We are left with no choice. We don't know when we will make a comeback".

The company said it's disappointing that despite all the efforts, no clear direction on how and whether the ban would be lifted was given by India's government.

"We continually strive to make our apps comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns they have. It is therefore disappointing that in the ensuing seven months, despite our efforts we have not been given a clear direction on how and when our apps could be reinstated," it added.

The Ministry of Information and Technology had said the decision to ban these apps was taken after it was found that 'they're engaged in activities that are prejudicial to India's sovereignty and integrity, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.'

