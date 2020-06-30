Centre Bans TikTok, 58 Other Chinese Apps Posing Threat To India's Sovereignty

The Centre on Monday, June 29, banned 59 Chinese mobile applications citing reasons that they are engaged in activities which are detrimental in the interest of the national security.

The ban has been extended to some of the most popular apps like TikTok, SHAREiT, UC Browser and WeChat which either have preferential Chinese interest or parent Chinese companies.

The Ministry of Information Technology, in a release, said that the decision to ban these apps was taken after it was found that "they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order."

The statement further added that "the ministry received complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously parking users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India."

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps. @HMOIndia has also received many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy(3/n)



Read: https://t.co/aKgmnAglOs — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 29, 2020

It also said that "the move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is targeted to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace."



"For safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India the Government has banned 59 mobile apps. Jai Hind!" Law, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Twitter.

For safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India the Government has banned 59 mobile apps.

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 29, 2020

Interestingly, last week, the government also made the mention of the "Country of Origin" mandatory for sellers listing their products in the Government e-Marketplace. A move that was said to be in the direction of the country's fight against Chinese products, step towards an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) welcomed the move saying, "This huge unprecedented step will go a long way in strengthening the 'Boycott China' campaign of CAIT."

The step of banning applications is believed to be due to the ongoing tensions at the border between India and China that claimed the lives of 20 Indian Army personnel on June 15.

