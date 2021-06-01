Odisha: Rise In COVID Cases As Testing Ramps Up After Cyclone Yaas

After a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha in the wake of Cyclone Yaas, the numbers have surged again as testing has been ramped up in the state.

The state reported 9,541 cases on Sunday, May 30, and on Monday, May 31, 8,313 cases were reported.

The districts that are emerging as areas of concern include Jajpur, Bhadrak, Boudh, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Dhenkanal and Koraput. Out of these, four of them have been affected by Cyclone Yaas.



According to official figures, on May 28, the state tested 48,000 samples. At present, the numbers have increased to 66,000.

As per the officials, after evacuees started returning to their homes from shelter homes, new clusters have emerged in various districts, reported The Indian Express

However, thousands of people are yet to return to their houses. Due to the cyclone, over 6 lakh people were evacuated to relief shelters.



In the four coastal districts, including Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinhpur and Kendrapara, around 25 villages have been declared as containment zones.



However, in just two days Balasore has added 754 new cases, Bhadrak has added 581 new cases, Jagatsinhpur has added 579 new cases and Kendrapara has added 445 new cases.

In Jagatsinhpur, coastal villages of Gadaharispur have declared containment zones till June 4.

The Odisha government has announced that all the evacuees will be screened for COVID so that the number of rising cases can be kept under control.

"We have asked all respective collectors to specifically focus on the cyclone-hit villages. The positivity rate in the state has gone down overall, which is a good sign. But we are on alert in these districts and containment process will also be put in place as and when needed to keep the situation under control," said PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.

The total number of fatalities for the month of May stands at 711, reported Orrisa Post.

