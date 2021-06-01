Uttar Pradesh: With No Treatment For Two Hours At Hospital, 5-Month-Old Dies In Father's Arms

In yet another case highlighting medical apathy, a five-month-old baby died in her father's arms outside a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh Barabanki district. The wailing father alleged that not a single doctor attended that baby for two hours which led to her death.

The incident took place on Sunday, May 31, when Sandeep Kumar Shukla rushed her daughter to the Sirauli Gauspur's Community Health Centre (CHC) after she fell from the cot and lost consciousness.

Shukla claimed that there was no doctor at the emergency ward. He searched and pleaded for a doctor, however, no one came to his rescue. Videos of the desperate father holding the dead child and crying for help were shot by the onlookers which are now being circulated on social media.

"All these people keep on talking about only COVID-19. No one wants to touch a patient fearing COVID. There is not one doctor here to attend to my child. She just fell down from a cot. And she died," the father can be heard saying in one of the videos.

The hospital authorities have refuted the claims. Barabanki's Chief Medical Officer BKS Chauhan, in a statement, said that the baby was brought dead to the hospital, reported NDTV.

He added that the infant was attended to and examined by the doctors on duty who found that she was brought dead.

Watch "UP: Barabanki में इलाज न मिलने से पिता की गोद में चल बसी नन्ही बच्ची" on YouTube https://t.co/4D5p5LJ1pU logo ka marna is government ke liye kuch nahi hai inko to bas vote chahiye. — sarvesh (@san1694sarvesh) June 1, 2021

After being alerted about the incident, the police arrived. In the video, a group of policemen can be seen asking Shukla to stop the 'drama'.

"My daughter has died, and you say this is drama," Shukla, still crying, responded to the officer.

Also Read: Sri Lanka: Cancerous Microplastics From Burning Ship Results In 'Worst Beach Pollution'