Odisha: People Resort To Drinking Contaminated 'Flood Water' In Marooned Villages; Here's Why

With no availability of potable water in the isolated villages in numerous parts of Odisha, many people have turned to drink what is available - the contaminated and muddy water that has collected in villages over the last few days due to flood.

Though the water in flooded rivers has gone down immensely and is currently flowing below the danger mark, numerous villages still remain marooned in the state, reported News18.

Post-Flood Water Issues In Odisha

Furthermore, numerous mud houses have also collapsed and suffered damage, with food becoming scarce and no proper spot to attend to nature's call. Diarrhoea cases are reportedly increasing in the 14 districts affected by the deluge as individuals resort to drinking contaminated water.

Makara Dalei of Nayabali village under Baliapal block of Balasore district said that they manage dry food like flattened rice but cannot get a drop of water to drink. Tube wells and other means of drinking water are submerged in flood, and that's why they are forced to drink the flood water instead.

Dalei also stated that villagers could not even boil the flood water and make them drinkable amid the lack of fuel. He added, "Those who had cooking gas connection are also affected as cylinders have been swept away along with other household articles after flood water entered homes."

Diarrhoea & Other Water-Related Diseases

Meanwhile, there is still no electricity in the area amid the flood, and water could also be provided under the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation scheme.

Minati Sethy, a septuagenarian woman, revealed that she has been surviving with watered rice, which was cooked nearly three days ago- right before the flood water of the Subarnarekha river flooded their village. Meanwhile, her 10-year-old granddaughter Geeta, who was moved to a high land on the river's embankment, does not realise the villagers' plight.

