All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Odisha: People Resort To Drinking Contaminated Flood Water In Marooned Villages; Heres Why

Image Credit: Unsplash and Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Odisha: People Resort To Drinking Contaminated 'Flood Water' In Marooned Villages; Here's Why

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Odisha,  26 Aug 2022 5:46 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Minati Sethy, a septuagenarian woman, revealed that she has been surviving with watered rice, which was cooked nearly three days ago- right before the flood water of the Subarnarekha river flooded their village.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

With no availability of potable water in the isolated villages in numerous parts of Odisha, many people have turned to drink what is available - the contaminated and muddy water that has collected in villages over the last few days due to flood.

Though the water in flooded rivers has gone down immensely and is currently flowing below the danger mark, numerous villages still remain marooned in the state, reported News18.

Post-Flood Water Issues In Odisha

Furthermore, numerous mud houses have also collapsed and suffered damage, with food becoming scarce and no proper spot to attend to nature's call. Diarrhoea cases are reportedly increasing in the 14 districts affected by the deluge as individuals resort to drinking contaminated water.

Makara Dalei of Nayabali village under Baliapal block of Balasore district said that they manage dry food like flattened rice but cannot get a drop of water to drink. Tube wells and other means of drinking water are submerged in flood, and that's why they are forced to drink the flood water instead.

Dalei also stated that villagers could not even boil the flood water and make them drinkable amid the lack of fuel. He added, "Those who had cooking gas connection are also affected as cylinders have been swept away along with other household articles after flood water entered homes."

Diarrhoea & Other Water-Related Diseases

Meanwhile, there is still no electricity in the area amid the flood, and water could also be provided under the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation scheme.

Minati Sethy, a septuagenarian woman, revealed that she has been surviving with watered rice, which was cooked nearly three days ago- right before the flood water of the Subarnarekha river flooded their village. Meanwhile, her 10-year-old granddaughter Geeta, who was moved to a high land on the river's embankment, does not realise the villagers' plight.

Also Read: Rajasthan Floods: More Than 4,000 Rescued In Two Days, Army Deployed In Flood-Hit Areas

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Odisha 
drinking water 
odisha floods 

Must Reads

16-Month-Old Boy Becomes Youngest Organ Donor At Delhi's AIIMS, Gives New Lease Of Life To 2 Kids
Does This Photo Show Savarkar Meeting Jinnah In Conspiracy To Cause The Partition? No, Viral Claim Is False
Secularism Under Controversy: Petition Filed Against Muslim Minister For Entering Vishnupad Temple
No, Nitin Gadkari Didn't Say That He Deson't Care Even If He Loses His Ministerial Post? No, AAP Leaders Shared Edited Video
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X