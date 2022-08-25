All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Rajasthan Floods: More Than 4,000 Rescued In Two Days, Army Deployed In Flood-Hit Areas

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Rajasthan Floods: More Than 4,000 Rescued In Two Days, Army Deployed In Flood-Hit Areas

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Rajasthan,  25 Aug 2022 6:40 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

On August 24, even though the flood situation was a little better after the water started receding, numerous parts in several districts are still submerged under water amid heavy rainfall, officials said.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Over 4,000 individuals have been moved from flood-hit regions to safer areas over the past two days, and security personnel have been deployed for rescue efforts in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, Baran, Bundi and Kota districts.

Flood-Hit Rajasthan

On August 24, even though the flood situation was a little better after the water started receding, numerous parts in these districts are still submerged under water amid heavy rainfall, officials were quoted as saying by NDTV.

Meanwhile, schools have once again reopened in Bundi, Baran and Kota, while these remained shut in Jhalawar.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to survey the loss of property amid the substantial rainfall in Kota and other neighbouring areas.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje, along with her son and Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh, also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Jhalawar, Baran and Kota districts.

Grim Situation All-Around

According to an official of the state disaster management and relief department, teams of the district administration, Indian Army, police, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have successfully rescued nearly 4,302 individuals from the flood-affected areas on August 23 and August 24 in Jaipur.

Furthermore, 13 people were airlifted from Baran district's Khurai village on Tuesday, and the helicopter is on standby at Kota airport.

"Due to very heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, excessive inflow of water in Chambal, Kalisindh, Parvan, Parvati and Mej rivers and the release of water from Kalisindh, Kota Barrage, Jawahar Sagar, Parvati Dam, flood situation has emerged in Kota, Bundi, Baran, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar and Dholpur districts," the official stated.

Numerous areas were inundated. Individuals were stuck in low-lying locations with six feet high waterlogs. Numerous villages also turned into islands and were cut off from district headquarters.

Also Read: Adani Group Is 'Deeply Overleveraged', Claims Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Rajasthan 
Floods 
Indian Army 

Must Reads

Record More Than 130 Indian-Americans At Crucial Positions In US President Biden's Administration
Minor Girl Can Marry Without Parental Consent Under Muslim Law, Rules Delhi HC 
Indian Media Outlets Share 2019 Photo As Recent Blast In Kabul
Indian Football Team Was Forced To Play Barefoot At 1948 Olympics Because Nehru Didn't Provide Any Shoes? No, Viral Claim Is False
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X