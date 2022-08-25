Rajasthan Floods: More Than 4,000 Rescued In Two Days, Army Deployed In Flood-Hit Areas
Writer: Snehadri Sarkar
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Rajasthan, 25 Aug 2022 6:40 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
On August 24, even though the flood situation was a little better after the water started receding, numerous parts in several districts are still submerged under water amid heavy rainfall, officials said.
Over 4,000 individuals have been moved from flood-hit regions to safer areas over the past two days, and security personnel have been deployed for rescue efforts in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, Baran, Bundi and Kota districts.
Flood-Hit Rajasthan
On August 24, even though the flood situation was a little better after the water started receding, numerous parts in these districts are still submerged under water amid heavy rainfall, officials were quoted as saying by NDTV.
Meanwhile, schools have once again reopened in Bundi, Baran and Kota, while these remained shut in Jhalawar.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to survey the loss of property amid the substantial rainfall in Kota and other neighbouring areas.
Former CM Vasundhara Raje, along with her son and Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh, also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Jhalawar, Baran and Kota districts.
Grim Situation All-Around
According to an official of the state disaster management and relief department, teams of the district administration, Indian Army, police, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have successfully rescued nearly 4,302 individuals from the flood-affected areas on August 23 and August 24 in Jaipur.
Furthermore, 13 people were airlifted from Baran district's Khurai village on Tuesday, and the helicopter is on standby at Kota airport.
"Due to very heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, excessive inflow of water in Chambal, Kalisindh, Parvan, Parvati and Mej rivers and the release of water from Kalisindh, Kota Barrage, Jawahar Sagar, Parvati Dam, flood situation has emerged in Kota, Bundi, Baran, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar and Dholpur districts," the official stated.
Numerous areas were inundated. Individuals were stuck in low-lying locations with six feet high waterlogs. Numerous villages also turned into islands and were cut off from district headquarters.
Also Read: Adani Group Is 'Deeply Overleveraged', Claims Report