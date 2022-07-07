Age Is Just A Number! 58-Yr-Old Odisha MLA Passes Class 10 Exam With Flying Colours, Scores 72%

Angada Kanhar, a 58-year-old acting MLA of Odisha's Phulbani constituency, has passed the state matriculation or class 10 board exam 2022, the results of which were announced on Wednesday, July 6.

Kanhar has passed the exam with flying colours by securing a first-class and grade B1. He got 364 marks out of a total of 500, or 72 per cent. Following the class 10 results, the MLA was delighted and went to the temple to pay his respects. "I am just happy to be free," he said, according to News18.

He had appeared in the BSE Odisha HSC exam that was conducted in offline mode. He took the exam from Govt High School, Rujangi, situated in Pitabari village under Phulbani block in Kandhamal district.



Kanhar was elected as Phulbani MLA on a BJD ticket during the 2019 assembly polls. Before that, he was elected as a Zilla Parishad member in the Phiringia block of the district.

Left His Studies Due To Family Issues

In 1978, he left his studies due to a family problem. He could not appear for the matric exam back then and appeared for it in 2022. In addition, he took his class 8 examination after becoming a member of the Assembly in 2019.



The MLA appeared for the Odisha Madhyama exam this year after some encouragement from panchayat members and his driver.



"I am pleased to appear for class 10 exams. I could not appear in 1978 due to some family problem. Later I entered into politics in 1984 and now serving as an MLA. Currently, there is no age to acquire an education. Education is necessary not only to get a job, but also to gain knowledge," he had said earlier.

Meanwhile, a total of 90.55 per cent of students who appeared for exams managed to clear them. Nearly 5,61,606 students took the Odisha matriculation examination across 3,560 exam centres across the state, including 43 middle and 738 open school candidates.



Among them, 5,17,847 candidates have passed the exam. This year, as many as 8,119 students have secured A1, and 54,889 got A2 grades, respectively. On the other hand, 8699 students have failed.

