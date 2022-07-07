All section
Immersive Learning! Tamil Nadu Gets Its First Virtual Reality Lab For Education In Chennai

Image Credits: Twitter

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Immersive Learning! Tamil Nadu Gets Its First Virtual Reality Lab For Education In Chennai

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Tamil Nadu,  7 July 2022 7:48 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Meta Kalvi VR Lab provides a Virtual Reality Learning Method (VRLM) for key topics and ideas in Maths and Science subjects in six to eighth-grade syllabus in both English and Tamil language.

Chennai-based virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) startup Meynikara has launched 'Meta Kalvi', Tamil Nadu's first VR labs for excellence in education in three government and two corporation schools in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency in the city.

The launch of the educational VR labs took place in a shared 3D virtual environment, called Metaverse. The initiative aims at helping students visualise theoretical concepts and understand them easily.

Launched as a CSR initiative of Meynikara, Meta Kalvi VR Lab provides a Virtual Reality Learning Method (VRLM) for key topics and ideas in Maths and Science subjects in six to eighth-grade syllabus in both English and Tamil language.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and MP Dayanidhi Maran took part in the inaugural event.

In a phased manner, Meta Kalvi labs will be available to several other schools run by the Chennai Corporation, and the Tamil Nadu State Government in the city, and other parts of the state, in association with the School Education department. The company will also add new topics and subjects for school students of all grades, Financial Express reported.

Revolutionises Students' Learning Experience

The 'Meta Kalvi' project aims to revolutionise students' learning experience, and private schools are expected to embrace technology quickly. Teachers will be trained first and they can assess students, and individual dashboards will be provided to each student to track progress.

Initially, 20 VR headsets along with joysticks were provided to the five schools. The headsets come with six inbuilt modules, three each in science and math, The New Indian Express reported.

Ganeshram, founder, Meynikara, said the immersive learning experience that VR brings would take education to a different level. "The biggest challenge in India is not teaching, it is about creating interest among the students. When the students enter the VR world, their interest level increases. The VR learning model in Tamil Nadu will be an example for the rest of the country; this will reduce the dropout rates," he said, according to The Indian Express.

Raghuraman Ravi, co-Founder and CEO of Meynikara, said the VR labs in schools would provide a holistic and imaginative learning experience for children. He said 'Meta Kalvi' is set to bring an educational revolution in the Indian education system.

"With the successful launch of 'Meta Kalvi', Tamil Nadu has set a new milestone of incorporating virtual reality labs within its education system. We aim to set up VR labs in all state government schools. We also expect a quick and wide adoption of the technology by private schools," he said.

Also Read: Here's How This Innovative Company Is A One-Stop Solution For All Logistics Queries

Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
