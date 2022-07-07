All section
Heres How This Innovative Company Is A One-Stop Solution For All Logistics Queries

Image Credits: Tiger Logistics, India CSR

Small Medium Business

Here's How This Innovative Company Is A One-Stop Solution For All Logistics Queries

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  7 July 2022 4:54 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Tiger Logistics is one of India's few nationally-serving freight forwarders with a base across all the country's major ports. It provides an all-inclusive, comprehensive experience for door-to-door deliveries and other services.

With changing consumer demand, the role of logistics and supply chain companies has also evolved over the past few years. As consumers shift from the brick-and-mortar model to e-commerce platforms, logistics companies have exponentially helped in the growth of the Indian economy by providing livelihood and employment to thousands of people and meeting consumer demands with innovation.

Among such companies is Tiger Logistics, which provides end-to-end logistics solutions in a global way. Established in 2000 by Harpreet Singh Malhotra, it is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, end-to-end logistics solutions provider for transportation, customs clearance, and sea and air rate requirements across all industries.

Nationally-Serving Freight Forwarders

The company has been a BSE-listed company since 2013 and is one of India's few nationally-serving freight forwarders with a base across all major ports of the country. Tiger Logistics has horizontal partnerships with leading carriers, warehouse operators, and transporters, along with robust alliances with agents to provide an all-inclusive, comprehensive experience for door-to-door deliveries and other services.

With an array of innovative supply chain solutions and an asset-light model for international trade, the company emerged as the pioneer and spearheader in the automotive segment while catering to a diversified product mix ranging from yarns, textiles, and commodities to logistics for the defence sector and cold chain. Their vault of clientele includes large Indian enterprises such as Bajaj Auto, Hero, Honda, Suzuki, Piaggio, KTM, MRF, BKT, Ceat, and others.

The primary focus of the company is on the India-South America, India-Africa, and India-East Asia trade lanes. In its 21 years, Tiger Logistics has grown from an 8-person CHA to a strength of over 300 with offices in all major cities of India.

Handles India's 50% Two-Wheeler Export

As of 2022, it handles nearly 50 per cent of India's two-wheeler export across these sectors. It's been the recipient of PwC's 'India's Greatest Brands and Leaders 2015-16' award, recognised among the top three CHAs of North India by Container Corporation of India, and most recently felicitated with EXIM India's Most Diversified Logistics Company award among others.

Under Harpreet Singh's guidance, the company has become one of the youngest Indian logistics firms to go public. He has led the company through many turbulent times, due to which it has emerged as one of the most reliable names in the international shipping and logistics industries.

As a successful first-generation entrepreneur, Malhotra firmly believes in the motto: "Hard work is the key to success in life." He is a Commerce graduate from Delhi University and an alumnus of IIFT, New Delhi.

Tiger Logistics is now focusing on digitising the logistics business. It is investing heavily in developing a one-of-a-kind logistics digital platform that will be a game-changer for the industry and in line with the vision of New Digital India and Industry 4.0. The firm is moving forward, intending to establish itself as the leader in International Logistics and Freight Forwarding.

