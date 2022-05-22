Autorickshaw Driver In Odisha Returns Lost Gold Necklace Worth Rs 1.6 Lakh, Applauded For Honesty

An autorickshaw driver in the Ganjam district of Odisha returned his passenger's gold necklace worth ₹ 1.6 lakhs on Friday, May 20. He had found the jewellery piece weighing 30 grams in his vehicle on the day while cleaning it.

The woman passenger had accidentally left the gold ornament while going with her family members to Gopalpur on May 18.

Lost And Found Case

The autorickshaw driver, Pankaj Behera, on Wednesday, had given the 30-year-old woman and her family members a ride from the New Bus Stand to Gopalpur.

According to the police officer, the woman passenger, Narmada Behera, had kept the gold necklace piece in her handbag, but it fell from it without her noticing. When she reached home, she couldn't find the necklace and immediately called the autorickshaw driver, whom she had known, and he had claimed that the jewel piece was not in his autorickshaw.

Later on Friday, he found the necklace on the passenger's seat while cleaning the autorickshaw, then he informed the police and the woman passenger.

Returning The Necklace Safely

Pankaj handed it back to Narmada at the New Bus Stand Police Outpost with the police and members of the local autorickshaw association present, as The New Indian Express reported.

Narayan Swain, the officer-in-charge of the New Bus Stand police outpost, applauded the honesty displayed by the autorickshaw driver, remarking, "the woman was also relieved after getting her ornament back."

The woman passenger said, "I had spent sleepless nights in the last few days. Now, I am thrilled and thankful to the autorickshaw driver."

