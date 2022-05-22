All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Autorickshaw Driver In Odisha Returns Lost Gold Necklace Worth Rs 1.6 Lakh, Applauded For Honesty

Image Credit- ANI, Facebook/ Odisha Police Organisation

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Autorickshaw Driver In Odisha Returns Lost Gold Necklace Worth Rs 1.6 Lakh, Applauded For Honesty

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

Odisha,  22 May 2022 8:22 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The autorickshaw driver handed the jewel piece back to the passenger at the New Bus Stand Police Outpost. The police and the local autorickshaw association members were present.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An autorickshaw driver in the Ganjam district of Odisha returned his passenger's gold necklace worth ₹ 1.6 lakhs on Friday, May 20. He had found the jewellery piece weighing 30 grams in his vehicle on the day while cleaning it.

The woman passenger had accidentally left the gold ornament while going with her family members to Gopalpur on May 18.

Lost And Found Case

The autorickshaw driver, Pankaj Behera, on Wednesday, had given the 30-year-old woman and her family members a ride from the New Bus Stand to Gopalpur.

According to the police officer, the woman passenger, Narmada Behera, had kept the gold necklace piece in her handbag, but it fell from it without her noticing. When she reached home, she couldn't find the necklace and immediately called the autorickshaw driver, whom she had known, and he had claimed that the jewel piece was not in his autorickshaw.

Later on Friday, he found the necklace on the passenger's seat while cleaning the autorickshaw, then he informed the police and the woman passenger.

Returning The Necklace Safely

Pankaj handed it back to Narmada at the New Bus Stand Police Outpost with the police and members of the local autorickshaw association present, as The New Indian Express reported.

Narayan Swain, the officer-in-charge of the New Bus Stand police outpost, applauded the honesty displayed by the autorickshaw driver, remarking, "the woman was also relieved after getting her ornament back."

The woman passenger said, "I had spent sleepless nights in the last few days. Now, I am thrilled and thankful to the autorickshaw driver."

Also Read: Karnataka: Police, Villagers Form Human Chain To Rescue Four From Drowning In Flash Flood

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Gold Necklace 
Autorickshaw Driver 
Odisha 

Must Reads

Triple Suicide: Family Dies By Turning Their Delhi Apartment Into Gas Chamber, Horrifying Notes Found
In A First, Saudi Arabia Flight With All-Female Crew Took Off To Complete Short Domestic Journey
FM Sitharaman Announces Fuel Price Reduction To Tackle Inflation; Opposition Call It 'Illusionary Welfare'
Hindu Festivals Not Celebrated At HDFC Bank In Barabanki? No, Image Goes Viral With False Communal Angle!
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X