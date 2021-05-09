Rajasthan: Nurse Takes Bribe From COVID-19 Patient To Arrange Bed, Arrested

Akshita Mehta
Akshita Mehta is currently pursuing triple majors in Journalism, Psychology, and Literature from Christ Deemed to be University, Bangalore. She believes that sharing the stories of ordinary citizens are a tool to change society.
Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a male nurse from a private hospital here on Saturday for accepting a bribe in exchange for arranging an ICU bed for a Covid-19 patient at a government facility, an official statement said.
The statement further informed that the accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar Gurjar, reported NDTV
According to the statement, Gurjar, who worked as a nurse at Metro Mas Hospital in Jaipur, demanded ₹ 1.30 lakh from the complainant for arranging an ICU bed and other facilities at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) for a Covid-19 patient.
He said that the accused had already taken ₹ 95,000 from the complainant.
According to Soni, Gurjar has been arrested and is being searched at his home under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
In a similar incident, earlier in April, The Times of India reported the arrest of a Thane doctor, Parvez Aziz Shaikh (42), for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 1.5 lakh each from two patients for admission to the ICU, despite the fact that care at the centre was free.
Four of his coworkers had been arrested.
