Rajasthan: Nurse Takes Bribe From COVID-19 Patient To Arrange Bed, Arrested

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a male nurse from a private hospital here on Saturday for accepting a bribe in exchange for arranging an ICU bed for a Covid-19 patient at a government facility, an official statement said.

The statement further informed that the accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar Gurjar, reported NDTV

According to the statement, Gurjar, who worked as a nurse at Metro Mas Hospital in Jaipur, demanded ₹ 1.30 lakh from the complainant for arranging an ICU bed and other facilities at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) for a Covid-19 patient.

He said that the accused had already taken ₹ 95,000 from the complainant.

According to Soni, Gurjar has been arrested and is being searched at his home under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In a similar incident, earlier in April, The Times of India reported the arrest of a Thane doctor, Parvez Aziz Shaikh (42), for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 1.5 lakh each from two patients for admission to the ICU, despite the fact that care at the centre was free.

Four of his coworkers had been arrested.

