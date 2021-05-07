India Witnesses World's Highest Toll Of Deaths For 10-Day Span With 36,110 Fatalities

As India witnesses staggering tallies of COVID-19 cases each day, yet another peak of more than 4.14 lakh, fresh infections were reported on Thursday even as 3,927 more people yielded to the pandemic.

For 10 days in a row, the recorded number of daily cases has been above 3000. The accumulative deaths have been 36,110 entailing an average of 150 deaths every hour.

India reportedly had the highest death toll in a span of 10 days as compared to any other country. According to the World Health Organization, the highest cumulative deaths reported by the US for 10 successive days and parallel figures for Brazil is 32,692. For the same period, Mexico and the UK account for 13,897 and 13,266, respectively.

Daily cases persisted to be over 4 lakh for the second day running with 4,14,554 new infections on Thursday.

As many as 13 states have witnessed more than 100 cases in the last 24 hours. Around six states and UTs have reported their highest daily toll. The smallest state amongst the 13 is Uttarakhand where the religious congregation of Kumbh Mela took place with 151 fatalities, the 10th highest in the country.

Maharashtra has been the leading state in terms of cases and deaths. It reported 853 fatalities in the past 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Karnataka had over 300 deaths and above 200 in Chattisgarh.

Other states which recorded more than 100 deaths include Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Gujarat and West Bengal. Tamil Nadu (195 deaths), Rajasthan (161), West Bengal (117), Kerala (63), and J&K had the highest single-day figure.

Yesterday marked to be the 16th day in a row when India had over 3 Lakh daily Covid cases. Other than Maharastra which has the highest number of cases, Karnataka hit 49,058 cases on the same day.

Over 11 states and UTs documented the highest daily cases on Thursday. These included Kerala (42,464), Tamil Nadu (24,898), West Bengal (18,431), Odisha (10,521), Punjab (8,874), Uttarakhand (8,517), Assam (4,936), J&K (4,926), Himachal Pradesh (3,942), Goa (3,869) and Meghalaya that reported 347 new infections in the last 24 hours reported Times of India.

