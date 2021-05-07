Meet Palanivel Thiagarajan: Tamil Nadu's Next Finance Minister Who Is NIT Graduate

DMK president MK Stalin sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday. The Cabinet list, revealed by the secretary of Tamil Nadu's Governor to be spearheaded by Stalin constitutes 34 members that include veterans, 15 fresh faces, and just two women. It is an amalgamation of experienced politicians, doctorates, and young minds.

The cabinet's size is four more than the previous retreating Edapaadi K. Palaniswami Ministry.

Stalin has appointed Palanivel Thiagarajan as the minister of Finance and Human Resource Management. Scion of late DMK leader, PTR Palanivel Rajan is a grandson of PT Rajan, the Chief Minister of Madras Presidency.

Thiagarajan holds a multitude of degrees under his successful mantle ranging from Chemical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Trichy, Master's degree in Operations Research and a PhD in Human Factors Engineering at the State University of New York, Buffalo and Master of Business Administration in Financial Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management.

He was an investment banker at the Lehman Brothers and with Standard Chartered in Singapore. He has been active in politics since 2014 and has ushered valuable financial management instigating his selection in the cabinet by Stalin.



Thiagarajan is surrounded by the turmoiled financial affairs of the state and will have to replenish its debilitated treasury. He will be joining the office when the state is debt-trodden with a burden of over 5.7 crores and is likely to experience the highest fiscal deficit of the millennium for the Fiscal year 2021 following large revenue paucity since the pandemic.

The crux of the Financial department's management lies in the usage of the money borrowed and how Thiagarajan would be able to acquire the GST overdue right from the central treasury.

The veteran and party general secretary Duraimurugan will manage the recently established Department of Water Resources. Former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian has been designated as the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare incorporating the Health portfolio when the country is amid the conflagration of a pandemic

The women representatives of the party are P.Geetha Jeevan managing Ministry for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment and was previously a part of the DMK Cabinet from 2006 to 2011 and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, steering the Department of Adi Dravidar Welfare.

DMK principal secretary K.N Nehru will be at the helm of Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, portfolios which were handled by Mr Stalin during 2006-2011. K. Ponmudi has been allotted Higher Education Department which was held by him in the last DMK government.

Party's representative from Tiruvannamalai, E.V. Velu was appointed as the Minister for Public Works (Buildings, Highways and Minor ports). The cabinet will witness the return of S.Muthusamy (Housing and Urban Development) and Rajakannappan (Transport) after a period of 25 years



Other primary ministers encompass Thangam Thennarsau (Industries, Tamil Development, Culture and Archaeology portfolios), Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Udhayanidhi Stalin(portfolio of School Education), Senthil Balaji ( Electricity , non-conventional energy sources development, Prohibition and Excise and Molasses), Anitha Radhakrishnan (Fisheries Development) , P.K Sekar Babu (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department), Mano Thangaraj (Information Technology), R.Sakkarapani ( Portfolios of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control), Avadi S.M Nasar (Dairy Development),C.V. Ganesan (Minister of Labour), SS.Sivasnkar (Backward Classes Minister), Gingee K.S Masthan (Department of Minorities Welfare and Non Residents Tamil Welfare), M.P. Saminathan (Information minister), T.M. Anbarasan (Rural Industries), K.R. Periyakaruppan ( Rural Development), S.Reghupathy (Portfolio of Law, Courts and Prisons), K.ramachandran (Forests), R.Gandhi (Handlooms and Textiles), P.Moorthy (Commercial Taxes and Registration), Siva V Meyyanathan (Environment , Youth welfare and Sports Development) and M Mathiventhan (Tourism) according to The Hindu.

The newly formed Cabinet's first formal meeting will be conducted on Friday evening.

