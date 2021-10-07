Now, Order Fresh Fish Off Fishwaale App

All section
Caste discrimination
Image Credit: Patrika

Assam,  7 Oct 2021 6:54 AM GMT

In a first, an application stated to be the country's first e-fish market app, was launched in Assam on Tuesday, October 5, by state Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya. The app, "Fishwaale", which will provide a one-stop solution for aquaculture, will help both buyers and sellers place orders and sell fish, aquaculture equipment and medicine, fish feed and fish seed online, the minister said.

Freshwater and seawater frozen fish, dry fish, fish pickles and processed fish products will also be available via the app which was developed by Aqua Blue Global Aquaculture Solutions Pvt Ltd in collaboration with the state fisheries department, reported Money Control

The minister exuded confidence that it will help the fish farming community to get reasonable price for their produce and lead to elimination of middlemen. Suklabaidya said never before fish has been accorded the recognition of an asset by any government other than the Modi Government through the Pradhan Mantri Matysa Sampada Yojana.

What Can One Sell Through The App?

Through the app, one sell as well as fish, quality fish seed and fish feed. Aquaculture equipment and medicine will also be available on the app.

Aquarium tanks, ornamental fish and equipment can also be placed for orders online. Table size fish such as bhangon, mrigal and rohu and freshwater and seawater frozen fish (icebox) are also available coupled with dry fish packets, dry fish raw, fish pickles and processed fish products.

Also Read: Contaminated Water In Karnataka Village Kills 3, Infects Over 50; Govt Announces Ex-Gratia For Deceaseds' Families

Assam 
Fish app 
Parimal Suklabaidya. 

