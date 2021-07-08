Trending

Now, Bengalureans Can Pay Their Traffic Fines Using Paytm

The move is aimed at eliminating cash transactions and enhancing transparency.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   8 July 2021 11:27 AM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: The New Indian Express

In a move aimed at eliminating cash transactions and enhancing transparency, the Bangalore Police has started a new facility that will allow traffic violators to pay fine in cashless mode. Now, Bengaluru's residents will be able to pay fine through Paytm electronic wallet mode.

The service was launched by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant launched the service on July 5, reported The Hindu.

Hassle-Free Service

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda said the service will provide one more hassle-free and fast payment option for motorists. Though contactless ways to register violations exist, violators were given paper challans and were allowed to pay fines digitally at Bangalore One centres or at the Bengaluru Traffic Police website.

"But some banks were charging charges for cardholders using these cards for paying fines. Hence, we had been looking for another alternative, where a road user could pay his/her fine without being charged by banks, that is where PayTM came into the picture," said Gowda. Paytm's e-challan payment feature is already in use in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Faridabad.

How To Use The Feature?

To make the payment, the user has to open the Paytm app and tap on 'Recharge & Pay Bills' icon, select challan and the traffic authority, enter the challan number or vehicle number and chasis/engine number, tap on proceed and make the payment using the preferred mode including Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, debit/credit card and net banking.

Once the transaction is complete, the user will receive an email and SMS on the registered ID and phone number. Paytm has tied up with the traffic police to offer the payment option free of cost.

