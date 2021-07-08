Trending

Website Shows Muslim Women 'On Sale' With Real Pictures; Removed After Outrage

Around 90 Muslim women, from journalists to political analysts, found their pictures as a part of "Deal of the Day" on an open-source website called Sulli Deals.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   8 July 2021 5:11 AM GMT
Writer : Nishit Navin | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Website Shows Muslim Women On Sale With Real Pictures; Removed After Outrage

Image Credits: Pixabay, Twitter/K

In a shocking incident of cyberbullying, pictures of Muslim women were uploaded on a website and 'put on sale'. The website was created by an unidentified group and contained images and information of Muslim women taken from social media sites.

Called 'Sulli deals,' the website showed Muslim women as the "deal of the day," symbolising their sale on the platform. Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslims. GitHub, the platform that hosted the website, removed it after the disturbing act came to light.


Source: Twitter/@adabehindustan

"GitHub has longstanding policies against content and conduct involving harassment, discrimination, and inciting violence. We suspended user accounts following the investigation of reports of such activity, all of which violate our policies," a GitHub told ThePrint.

Women Were Shocked To Find Their Pictures On The Website

Muslim women took to Twitter to express their disbelief when they found themselves as a deal on the website.




"Woke up this morning to realise my name, along with those of many other Muslim women was up on GitHub as a list of 'Sulli Deals'" Fatima Khan, senior correspondent of The Print, tweeted.


Hana Moshin Khan, a pilot by profession, who was among those with their picture on the website, said that she was not intimidated but angered by this act.

"As a woman, I am angry. I am not worried or intimidated because we have simply gone through too much to get here. How long will this go on? When will action be taken," Hana told The Quint.

Not An Isolated Incident

It is not the first attempt to harass Muslim women online in such a manner. In May, an India-based YouTube channel, 'Liberal Doge,' streamed a live video on YouTube sharing pictures of Pakistani women in a misogynistic and sexualising manner. The videos were shared on the day of Eid and were called 'Eid Special.' The video was later taken down from YouTube.

DCW Takes Action

Taking suo-motu cognisance of the matter, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking a detailed report in this connection.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has written to the Delhi Police and sought a copy of the FIR registered as well as details of the action taken so far, reported Republic.

Also Read: Delhi Commission For Women Gets Another Term, Swati Maliwal To Lead For 3rd Time

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Nishit Navin

Nishit Navin

Remote Intern

I have lived in 7 cities across India. I completed my graduation with a triple major in English, Journalism, and animation. Currently, I am doing my master's in journalism from SIMC, Pune.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian