Website Shows Muslim Women 'On Sale' With Real Pictures; Removed After Outrage

In a shocking incident of cyberbullying, pictures of Muslim women were uploaded on a website and 'put on sale'. The website was created by an unidentified group and contained images and information of Muslim women taken from social media sites.

Called 'Sulli deals,' the website showed Muslim women as the "deal of the day," symbolising their sale on the platform. Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslims. GitHub, the platform that hosted the website, removed it after the disturbing act came to light.







"GitHub has longstanding policies against content and conduct involving harassment, discrimination, and inciting violence. We suspended user accounts following the investigation of reports of such activity, all of which violate our policies," a GitHub told ThePrint.

Women Were Shocked To Find Their Pictures On The Website

Muslim women took to Twitter to express their disbelief when they found themselves as a deal on the website.

A group of depraved men targetted Indian Muslim women, putting up their photos for auction online. I am so appalled and angry. I can only imagine how the women who had their photos plastered all over the site are feeling. My heart goes out to each one of them. — Umme H. Faisal (@stethospeaks) July 6, 2021









Somebody made an app of 'Sulli Deals' which has twitter handle of so many Muslim girls. You are one tap away from finding the girl as your deal.

That app has our pictures and our names.

The motto of the app says, 'community driven, open source project' pic.twitter.com/Rc2vyynRMy — K (@madeforbrettLEE) July 4, 2021





"Woke up this morning to realise my name, along with those of many other Muslim women was up on GitHub as a list of 'Sulli Deals'" Fatima Khan, senior correspondent of The Print, tweeted.

Didn't check Twitter last night. Woke up this morning to realise my name, along with those of many other Muslim women was up on GitHub as a list of "Sulli Deals". Thankfully by the time I came across it, it had been taken down. But just the screenshots sent shivers down my spine. pic.twitter.com/CGXivEyjyC — Fatima Khan (@khanthefatima) July 5, 2021





Hana Moshin Khan, a pilot by profession, who was among those with their picture on the website, said that she was not intimidated but angered by this act.



"As a woman, I am angry. I am not worried or intimidated because we have simply gone through too much to get here. How long will this go on? When will action be taken," Hana told The Quint.



Not An Isolated Incident



It is not the first attempt to harass Muslim women online in such a manner. In May, an India-based YouTube channel, 'Liberal Doge,' streamed a live video on YouTube sharing pictures of Pakistani women in a misogynistic and sexualising manner. The videos were shared on the day of Eid and were called 'Eid Special.' The video was later taken down from YouTube.

Tbh it is indeed my failure that I got caught up, failed to follow up on this issue, & nail this cretin. And I'm very sorry about it.



Ok @LiberalDogeReal - consider it done. pic.twitter.com/Wtd2xe7KZ6 — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 6, 2021

DCW Takes Action

Taking suo-motu cognisance of the matter, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking a detailed report in this connection.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has written to the Delhi Police and sought a copy of the FIR registered as well as details of the action taken so far, reported Republic.



