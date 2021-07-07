Trending

Delhi Commission For Women Gets Another Term, Swati Maliwal To Lead For 3rd Time

In 2015, after the reconstitution of the panel, Swati Maliwal became the youngest chairperson to acquire the role. In the past six years, the Commission has successfully rescued and rehabilitated thousands of girls from trafficking and prostitution.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   7 July 2021 7:10 AM GMT
Writer : Zara Antoinette Kennedy | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Image Credits: Twitter/SwatiMaliwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, July 6, lauded Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal and her team for their 'excellent work' and subsequently extended their term.

The first term of the panel started when the team took charge in 2015 to 2018, followed by 2018 to 2021. It has been extended for another three years and this will be Maliwal's third stint, reported NDTV.

"Delhi Commission for Women has been doing excellent work. Their term comes to an end. I approved another one term for the present Commission today. Best wishes to Swatiji and her team. Keep doing good work," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Responding to Kejriwal's tweet, Maliwal tweeted, "We thank Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji for giving us this opportunity. It is because of his constant support that DCW has successfully managed to transform the lives of lakhs of women and girls in Delhi. DCW team will continue serving the people of Delhi with utmost honesty."

Working Towards Rescuing, Empowering Women

Maliwal was appointed as the chairperson of the DCW in 2015, after the formation of the Kejriwal government, and came into the limelight for being the youngest commissioner to acquire this role. Before this coveted position, she worked as an advisor to the Chief Minister of Delhi on public grievances. She has also been an integral member of the 'India Against Corruption' movement led by social activists Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal.

While speaking to the media, Maliwal shared that the organisation had handled lakhs of cases in the past six years. Steps to rescue and rehabilitate thousands of girls from trafficking and prostitution were carried out during this time. Moreover, the Commission has been also working to aid hundreds of rape survivors.

DCW Rescues 12-Yr-Old From Child Labour

On July 3, the Commission rescued a 12-year-old boy who was forced to work at a flour mill in Dayalpur. According to reports, the team had received information via an email that a child was being forced to work at the mill for 12 hours every day without compensation.

