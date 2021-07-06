Tamil Nadu's Village Cooking Channel Crosses 1 Crore YouTube Subscribers, Receives Diamond Play Button

The Village Cooking Channel (VCC) has become the first Tamil YouTube channel to cross one crore subscribers, The New Indian Express reported. Launched in April 2018, the creators received the 'Diamond Play Button' from YouTube for achieving this feat.

A group of youngsters from Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai, who come from a family of farmers, run the channel.



The channel is run by 75-year-old Periyathambi, who was a caterer, and his grandchildren Subramanian, Ayannar, Tamilselvan, Muthumanickam and Murugesan (cousins).

After receiving the 'diamond play button' and crossing one crore subscribers, the creators posted a video thanking their subscribers and YouTube. Later, they donated Rs 10 lakhs to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Public Relief Fund to help in the fight against Covid.

Giving Back Philosophy

Giving back is a big part of their philosophy. Every dish they cook while shooting the videos is made at least for 100 people. The food is then distributed to charity homes or to the people in the village where the video is being shot, The New Indian Express reported.



"We always have been taught to give. That's why, when we crossed 1 crore subscribers, we wanted to do something good. We handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs to Chief Minister MK Stalin. We hope that it helps people battling COVID. This donation is on behalf of all our viewers, who have showered us with love," said Ayyanar.



"Our viewers have helped us reach here. We feel so proud to be the first Tamil creators to get this diamond play button from YouTube. This is our collective victory," added Subramanian.



Thatha Periyathambi says that he has never received any recognition as a caterer. But YouTube has given him the fame that he wanted.



During the election campaign time, the channel had gained immense popularity when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had paid a visit to them. The team said the number of subscribers increased from 30,000 to 40,000 per week after Gandhi's visit, which earlier used to be 10,000 subscribers per week. The video itself has garnered 26 million views.

