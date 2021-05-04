Noida: Tech Mahindra Turns Office Cafeteria Into 40-Bed COVID-19 Care Facility

Indian IT giant Tech Mahindra has decided to convert its office cafeteria into a COVID-19 care facility in Noida.

Several other companies situated in Noida's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) are also taking similar measures amid the acute shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients. Tech Mahindra has collaborated with Fortis hospital to execute the plan.

At present, there are 40 beds at the cafeteria, of which 35 are occupied. However, the facility is not well equipped to handle critical COVID-19 patients.

It has the basic medical infrastructure to help patients with mild infection in case they can't get a hospital bed. The facility has been operational since April 24.

"Initially, we created this facility to help our employees and their family members, but we did not restrict ourselves and have accommodated anyone who reached out to us as information spread. We have a basic setup in place to help people isolate and recuperate. Fortis doctors are on call, and there is manageable oxygen support. It is a very small number, but we wanted to do something for emergency support," said a Tech Mahindra spokesperson as reported by The Times Of India.

SEZ members said that they had urged the Noida administration to allow any company with the resources to set up such facilities because of the dire need for beds.

"The time has come when companies should be allowed to do their bit in creating hyper-local facilities for emergencies. We want to come forward and help create more such facilities. For that, we want permission. We have requested the administration," said Ajay Goel, president of the Noida Special Economic Zone Welfare Association.

The SEZ situated in Noida has over 40,000 workers, and most of them are working from home. A section of the workforce that was attending office has also gone back home over the past couple of weeks as the daily COVID-19 cases increased drastically.