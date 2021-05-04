Trending

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has as of now suspended the 2021 season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL), due to the sudden rise in the number of staff members and players testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 May 2021 8:45 AM GMT
Writer : Rishab Shaju | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Ankita Singh
IPL 2021 Suspended Due To COVID-19 Cases Among Players And Staff members

Image Credits: The Indian Express

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has as of now suspended the 2021 season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL), due to the spike in the number of staff members and players getting tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

"We have suspended the IPL for now. The new window will be worked out later on. A statement will follow soon," said a staff member at BCCI, as reported by The Hindu.

This decision was brought about when the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which was originally scheduled for Monday, May 3, was rescheduled since the spinner Varun Chakravarthy and seam bowler Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the IPL governing council members, this decision was taken after Amit Mishra and Wriddhiman Saha tested positive on Tuesday.

"After much deliberation, it was decided that the tournament had to be suspended for now," said a BCCI official.

In addition to this, two members from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which include bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19.

In this season, many Australian players left the IPL early considering the COVID-19 crisis. Some of such players were Kane Richardson, AJ Tye, and Adam Zampa.

The BCCI has also been in constant touch with the authorities so that the players who live overseas can safely reach their destination. "We are in touch with the authorities to figure out how can we send the players back home and we will ensure that everyone is safe," said a BCCI official.

Also Read: Cricket Australia donates USD 50,000 to COVID-19 Relief In India, Pat Cummins Leads Way

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rishab Shaju

Rishab Shaju

(Remote Intern)

A passionate, confident, and energetic student, I am a workaholic with an interest in the field of Broadcast Journalism. I always make sure to meet my deadlines and can work well under pressure. Other than journalism, I am also interested in the field of Psychology and Literature. Timeliness and honesty are the two most important factors that define me. If not journalism, I would want to be a professor or a social worker.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

