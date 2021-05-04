The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has as of now suspended the 2021 season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL), due to the spike in the number of staff members and players getting tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.



"We have suspended the IPL for now. The new window will be worked out later on. A statement will follow soon," said a staff member at BCCI, as reported by The Hindu.

This decision was brought about when the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which was originally scheduled for Monday, May 3, was rescheduled since the spinner Varun Chakravarthy and seam bowler Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the IPL governing council members, this decision was taken after Amit Mishra and Wriddhiman Saha tested positive on Tuesday.

"After much deliberation, it was decided that the tournament had to be suspended for now," said a BCCI official.



In addition to this, two members from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which include bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19.

In this season, many Australian players left the IPL early considering the COVID-19 crisis. Some of such players were Kane Richardson, AJ Tye, and Adam Zampa.

The BCCI has also been in constant touch with the authorities so that the players who live overseas can safely reach their destination. "We are in touch with the authorities to figure out how can we send the players back home and we will ensure that everyone is safe," said a BCCI official.

Also Read: Cricket Australia donates USD 50,000 to COVID-19 Relief In India, Pat Cummins Leads Way