Cricket Australia donates USD 50,000 to COVID-19 Relief In India, Pat Cummins Leads Way

Cricket Australia (CA) has donated USD 50,000 to India for COVID-19 relief. The Australian cricket board was inspired by donations given by cricketers Pat Cummins and Brett Lee to India earlier.

CA has donated the money (approximately Rs. 37 lakh) towards the COVID-19 crisis appeal set up by the United Nations International Children's Education Fund (UNICEF) for India.

The money donated by the Australian cricket board (roughly Rs 37 lakhs) will be used to procure oxygen for seriously ill patients, provide testing equipment in affected areas, and support the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines, reported The Scroll.



Australian Cricket will throw its support behind the India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal by partnering with the @ACA_Players and @unicefaustralia to raise much needed funds.



Australian Cricket will throw its support behind the India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal by partnering with the @ACA_Players and @unicefaustralia to raise much needed funds.

Pat Cummins had earlier donated $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund to aid India in its fight against the super-contagious second wave of coronavirus, which has brought the country's healthcare system to a halt.

Cummins, who is currently playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021, is currently in India. He even urged the other players to contribute to India's relief efforts.

Brett Lee, a former Australian cricketer, donated one Bitcoin (roughly Rs. 40 lakhs) to the Crypto Relief Fund to support his "second home" India.

"Australian Cricket will throw its support behind India's COVID-19 Crisis Appeal, with Cricket Australia, the Australian Cricketers Association, and UNICEF Australia partnering to raise much-needed funds," CA said in a statement. As of May 3, there have been 19,925,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 218,959 deaths in India.

